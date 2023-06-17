Ultimate Support and Resistance Zones Indicator

 
Unleash the Power of Repetitive Market Price Levels (Markets often repeat structure).

Are you tired of guessing the crucial support and resistance levels in your trading strategy? Do you want to enhance your decision-making process with reliable and accurate market insights? Look no further! We proudly present the interactive digital product designed to transform your trading experience – the Ultimate  Support and Resistance Zones Indicator.

Unlock the Potential of Critically Watched Support and Resistance Zones:
The Support and Resistance Zones Indicator is a cutting-edge tool that draws the most vital support and resistance price zones, closely monitored by traders and institutions worldwide. With precision and accuracy, this indicator identifies key levels where the market has historically exhibited significant reversals and turning points in the past and makes for adjustments based on current market conditions.

Advanced Algorithm for Optimal Results:
Our indicator incorporates a sophisticated algorithm that harnesses the power of historical price data, market dynamics, and technical analysis principles. By utilizing the latest advancements in trading technology, it skillfully identifies robust support and resistance zones, enabling you to make well-informed trading decisions.

Navigate Market Swings with Confidence:
Gone are the days of indecision and confusion. The Support and Resistance Zones Indicator empowers you to navigate market swings with confidence. Selling near resistance and buying at support has long been a proven strategy, and this indicator precisely pinpoints those critical levels for you.

User-Friendly Interface for Seamless Trading:
We understand the importance of a seamless and intuitive user experience. That's why we've developed a user-friendly interface that allows you to effortlessly integrate the Support and Resistance Zones Indicator into your trading platform. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced professional, this powerful tool will enhance your trading experience.

Comprehensive Market Analysis:
Our indicator goes beyond basic support and resistance identification. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market structures, identifying swing highs and swing lows based on a customizable period defined by you. This breakthrough feature saves you time and effort, enabling you to focus on what matters most – executing profitable trades.

Accurate Price Entry:
Our indicator gives the right price entry with each signal so that you are properly guided on your entries.

Always remember to combine our indicator with proper risk management to achieve optimal results.

Don't miss out on this game-changing tool. Join thousands of traders worldwide who have already revolutionized their trading strategies with the Support and Resistance Zones Indicators. Get your copy today and embark on a journey towards trading excellence.

How to use

1. Load the Indicator on a Meta trader four chart of the symbol and time frame of your choice.

2a. Input the range of candle sticks for the indicator to scan market patterns.

2b. Switch ON or OFF, the notification feature which determines if the program sends notification to your MetaTrader App on your mobile device.

3. Take market positions only when a signal alert comes in.

4. For pending orders, easily create pending limits with prices shown at the zones.

5. The rectangular objects littered across the chart, (and in-between major support and resistance zones) are contraction and expansion zones.

6. Avoid entering swing trades at expansion and contraction zones (rectangular light colored regions drawn on the chart), as the price may go either way.

7. If you are scaping, and the market price enters an expansion and contraction zone, use the double dotted moving averages as a guide on going long or short. i.e., if the expansion zone is below the duo, and the expansion zone is colored pale slate-blue go long, if the expansion zone is above the duo, and the expansion zone is colored hot-pink go short, outside these conditions, do not take a trade entry.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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