Ultimate Support and Resistance Zones Indicator

 
Unleash the Power of Repetitive Market Price Levels (Markets often repeat structure).

Are you tired of guessing the crucial support and resistance levels in your trading strategy? Do you want to enhance your decision-making process with reliable and accurate market insights? Look no further! We proudly present the interactive digital product designed to transform your trading experience – the Ultimate  Support and Resistance Zones Indicator.

Unlock the Potential of Critically Watched Support and Resistance Zones:
The Support and Resistance Zones Indicator is a cutting-edge tool that draws the most vital support and resistance price zones, closely monitored by traders and institutions worldwide. With precision and accuracy, this indicator identifies key levels where the market has historically exhibited significant reversals and turning points in the past and makes for adjustments based on current market conditions.

Advanced Algorithm for Optimal Results:
Our indicator incorporates a sophisticated algorithm that harnesses the power of historical price data, market dynamics, and technical analysis principles. By utilizing the latest advancements in trading technology, it skillfully identifies robust support and resistance zones, enabling you to make well-informed trading decisions.

Navigate Market Swings with Confidence:
Gone are the days of indecision and confusion. The Support and Resistance Zones Indicator empowers you to navigate market swings with confidence. Selling near resistance and buying at support has long been a proven strategy, and this indicator precisely pinpoints those critical levels for you.

User-Friendly Interface for Seamless Trading:
We understand the importance of a seamless and intuitive user experience. That's why we've developed a user-friendly interface that allows you to effortlessly integrate the Support and Resistance Zones Indicator into your trading platform. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced professional, this powerful tool will enhance your trading experience.

Comprehensive Market Analysis:
Our indicator goes beyond basic support and resistance identification. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market structures, identifying swing highs and swing lows based on a customizable period defined by you. This breakthrough feature saves you time and effort, enabling you to focus on what matters most – executing profitable trades.

Accurate Price Entry:
Our indicator gives the right price entry with each signal so that you are properly guided on your entries.

Always remember to combine our indicator with proper risk management to achieve optimal results.

Don't miss out on this game-changing tool. Join thousands of traders worldwide who have already revolutionized their trading strategies with the Support and Resistance Zones Indicators. Get your copy today and embark on a journey towards trading excellence.

How to use

1. Load the Indicator on a Meta trader four chart of the symbol and time frame of your choice.

2a. Input the range of candle sticks for the indicator to scan market patterns.

2b. Switch ON or OFF, the notification feature which determines if the program sends notification to your MetaTrader App on your mobile device.

3. Take market positions only when a signal alert comes in.

4. For pending orders, easily create pending limits with prices shown at the zones.

5. The rectangular objects littered across the chart, (and in-between major support and resistance zones) are contraction and expansion zones.

6. Avoid entering swing trades at expansion and contraction zones (rectangular light colored regions drawn on the chart), as the price may go either way.

7. If you are scaping, and the market price enters an expansion and contraction zone, use the double dotted moving averages as a guide on going long or short. i.e., if the expansion zone is below the duo, and the expansion zone is colored pale slate-blue go long, if the expansion zone is above the duo, and the expansion zone is colored hot-pink go short, outside these conditions, do not take a trade entry.


Önerilen ürünler
M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Pivot Pro
Igor Semyonov
Göstergeler
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Göstergeler
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Pivot Points, en son verilere dayanarak günlük, haftalık ve aylık pivot seviyelerini otomatik olarak grafiğe çizer. Pivot noktaları, özellikle Forex piyasasında teknik analizde yaygın olarak kullanılan bir göstergedir. Özellikler Fiyat bir pivot seviyesine ulaştığında uyarı gönderir.  Her pivot seviyesi türü için tam özelleştirme sunar.   Günlük, haftalık ve aylık pivot seviyelerini net bir şekilde gösterir. Daha hızlı hesaplama için minimum CPU kaynağı kullanır. Grafikteki diğer göstergele
Magic Pivot
Evgeny Belyaev
Göstergeler
Magic Pivot is a professional indicator for finding the support and resistance lines; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The indicator plots three support lines and three resistance lines, where a price reversal is highly probable. Magic Pivot is an excellent tool for scalping and intraday trading.   Advantages High accuracy of signals. Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. The indicator does not redraw. Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters. Works on any financ
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Göstergeler
Morning Star PRT göstergesi sabah düz kırılma ilkesini kullanır. Gösterge sabah düz seviyelerini görüntüler ve olası hedefleri gösterir. Göstergeye ek bir Fibonacci seviyesi eklenmiştir ve ayrıca ayarlarda belirtilen her iki hedef seviyesinin ve gece düz seviyesinin kesişimi hakkında sesli uyarılar vardır. Morning Star PRT göstergesi gecenin sonunda bir gece düz kanalı ve yukarı ve aşağı iki Fibonacci fiyat seviyesi oluşturur. Bu seviyeler hem hedef hem de geri dönüş seviyeleri olarak düşünüle
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Resistance and support zones indicator
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Göstergeler
This is a very complex indicator that calculates resistance and supportlevels. When the calculation is done, it merges levels that are close to eachother. It support different timeframes, simply by changing timeframe. Features: See support and resistance levels Alarm can be set off when price enters a support/resistance zone Different timeframes See screenshots for visual.
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Swing Continuation
Noiros Tech
2.6 (5)
Göstergeler
The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards . The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency st
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Apollo BuySell Predictor , birkaç ticaret modülü içeren profesyonel bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccara benzersiz kırılma bölgeleri, fibonacci tabanlı destek ve direnç seviyeleri, pivot trend çizgisi, geri çekilme hacmi sinyalleri ve herhangi bir tüccarın günlük olarak ihtiyaç duyduğu diğer yararlı özellikleri sağlar. Sistem herhangi bir çift ile çalışacaktır. Önerilen zaman dilimleri M30, H1, H4'tür. Gösterge, H4'ten daha yüksek zaman dilimleri dışında diğer zaman dilimleriyle de çalışabilir. B
Auto Trade Pivot
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
Optimized Version of the Pivot-Based Adaptive Support, Resistance, and Signal Line Indicator No Parameters, Simple and Easy to Use, Suitable for Daily and Lower Timeframes. Advantages: Applicable to all instruments. Suitable for all timeframes. The indicator automatically adjusts with changing data, providing more accurate signals. Instructions for Use: If the current price breaks above the signal line, the trend is bullish, with the initial target being the upper resistance line. If the price
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Oscillator 5 35
Paul Bratby
Göstergeler
5/35 Oscillator to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034
FREE
Sofacero MTF Zigzag
Tran Viet So
Göstergeler
This is a Multi-Time-Frame Zigzag indicator You can change parameters of Zigzag, include Zigzag Depth, Zigzag Deviation, Zigzag Backstep. You can choose which Time Frame to display Zigzag by turn ShowXXX to true or false (ShowXXX = ShowM1, ShowM5, ShowM15...). Noted: Lower Time Frame Zigzag will not display on Higher Time Frame. Example: Your current Time Frame is H1, you can not see Zigzag of M1 to M30 even you turn them on.
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
CityScape Recurrance Pattern
Michael Goh Joon Seng
Göstergeler
CityScape summarizes prices into an easy to read pattern that oscillates between 0 and 1. Repetition of CityScape pattern may indicate that the price pattern will also be repeated. CityScape pattern can be used as a quick reference to predict what the price may do by looking for a similar CityScape Pattern in the recent past. Cross currency pairs and cross timescale pattern comparisons may also provide insight into what the price will do. Inputs Local Max period: Controls the width of the CityS
Newlevel
Sergey Nanov
Göstergeler
Indicator. Zones of support and resistance levels The most reliable tool in the hands of any technical analyst is support and resistance levels.It is these levels that magically work in the market, because the price then bounces off them, on the contrary, gaining maximum acceleration, punching them and striving for a new price point.However, in practice, many beginners face enormous difficulties in building them.This is due to the fact that the price may react quite differently to them, and ofte
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Price Breakout Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.55 (11)
Göstergeler
Price Breakout pattern Scanner is the automatic scanner for traders and investors. It can detect following patterns automatically from your chart. Head and Shoulder - Common tradable pattern. Reverse Head and Shoulder - This pattern is the reverse formation of the Head and Shoulder. Double Top - When the price hits resistance level twice and decline toward the support level, the trader can anticipate sudden bearish breakout through the support level. Double Bottom - The double bottom pattern is
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
True SnD
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
FiveTT Pivot Lines
Chima Nwokoro
Göstergeler
5TT Pivot Lines is a visual display of pivot lines. These are primarily support and resistance points with the 'Blue' Pivot Point. Pivot points are useful for determining key levels for entry or exits (setting targets and stop loss levels). Having these support & resistance lines visually displayed on the chart is very useful for intraday traders. 5TT Pivot Lines come with some user-friendly settings to decide if to display the lines or connectors on the chart Settings CandlesBack: This gives th
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Göstergeler
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Yardımcı programlar
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Account Protector Metatrader 4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Yardımcı programlar
Account Protector Meta Trader 4 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Auto Trailing Assistant
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trailing Assistant'ı Tanıtıyoruz - En İyi Forex Auto Trailing Yönetim Çözümünüz Auto Trailing Assistant, takip eden stop'larla işlemlerinizi yönetme şeklinizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son derece gelişmiş bir programdır. Kapsamlı özellik setiyle, bu güçlü araç işlemlerinizin sonuçlarını kolaylıkla ve hassasiyetle optimize etmenizi sağlar. ATA  aşağıdaki talimatlarda  Auto Trailing Assistant 'ı temsil eder.  (*) Genel Ayarlar Genel Bakışı: Fiyat Birimi Seçimi : Bir Kullanıcı pozisy
The Versatile Copier MT4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This   all-purpose copytrade   utility enables any user  remotely   or  locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on a Windows OS. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrade
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Yardımcı programlar
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
The Versatile Copier MT5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Yardımcı programlar
This   all-purpose trade utility   enables any user   remotely   or   locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on Windows. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -
Auto Trailing Assistant Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trailing Assistant (ATA) - Forex Trade Management Utility Core Capability Auto Trailing Assistant is a sophisticated Meta Trader utility that helps traders automatically manage and optimize trading positions with unparalleled precision and flexibility. With its comprehensive set of features, this powerful tool enables traders determine minimum guaranteed profits for each position, displayed very colorfully  on the Chart of your Meta Trader. Flexible Position Targeting - Multi-symbol sup
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt