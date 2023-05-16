Psy Levels

This free MT4 indicator allows you to automatically display psychological price levels on your chart

It's very powerful when you combine it with other tools such as Fibs levels, Supports & Resistance levels, Moving Averages, Wyckoff schematics, etc.

For example, you can use this indi to display horizontal levels every 100 points on your GER40 chart, or 500 points on your BTC chart, etc.

***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it***

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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THE FWA COMPANY
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Utilities
MONEY MANAGEMENT IS A CRITICAL COMPONENT OF SUCCESSFUL TRADING One of the most important aspects of money management is risk management. YOU need to have a clear understanding of the risks associated with your trades, and mitigate those risks. This free MT4 indicator allows you to efficiently and easily protect your capital and avoid catastrophic losses. Download it and use it before every single trade! ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** Tags: money managem
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Moving Average Timeframe
THE FWA COMPANY
Indicators
THIS FREE INDICATOR ALLOWS YOU TO SET THE TIMEFRAME OF THE MA YOU WANT ON YOUR CHART For example, it's very useful if you want to trade the H4 200 SMA using a lower timeframe chart, to identify price reactions such as reversals, Wyckoff schematics, etc. ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moving averages are popular technical indicators used to identify trends, support and resistance leve
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Compare Symbols
THE FWA COMPANY
Utilities
This free MT4 indicator allows you to easily compare as many symbols as you want! Make sure that the input symbol matches the name displayed in the Market Watch ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Comparing trading pairs is useful for several reasons, including: Identifying relative strength: Comparing trading pairs can help traders identify which currency or asset is relatively stro
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Tony Gregg
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Tony Gregg 2024.05.21 21:41 
 

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