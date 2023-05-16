Psy Levels
- Indicators
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THE FWA COMPANYWelcome to FWA, your trading community! We, at FWA, are more than a company, we are foremost a community with at its core a vision and a new way to do business and accomplish a real financial freedom. Discover the FWA Terminal: an interface developed by our teams and designed to boost your trading
- Version: 1.0
This free MT4 indicator allows you to automatically display psychological price levels on your chart
It's very powerful when you combine it with other tools such as Fibs levels, Supports & Resistance levels, Moving Averages, Wyckoff schematics, etc.
For example, you can use this indi to display horizontal levels every 100 points on your GER40 chart, or 500 points on your BTC chart, etc.
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