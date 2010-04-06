Neonplox Trade Manager

n3oNpLoX Trade Manager

Market Order.

Stop Order.

Limit Order.





To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk.

As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk.

Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point.

5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR)









It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money.

Trade safely and remember Risk Management is fundamental in Trading.







