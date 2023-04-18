SlingShot and Pinch Strategy MT4

4

Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy

Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market.

Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking.

Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line. 


Input Parameters

  • Fast Sling Shot configuration.
  • Slow Sling Shot configuration.
  • Dual Sling Shot configuration.
  • Price line configuration.
  • Trigger zones or levels.

Example of Sling Shot trade idea:

  • Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50) we look for selling opportunities.
  • Fast line, Slow line or both (Dual) indicate a pullback to the opposite extreme level, provided the price line remain below 50. 
  • Improve your results by trading in the direction of the prevailing trend.

 Example of Pinch trade idea:

  • All three bands pinch together at the set pinch level.
  • Mean reversion type trade idea.
  • Trade back to a 20 or 50 EMA for a scalp.

  • Use the pinch setting to take profit or partial close on your sling shot entries.
  • Use prior lows, highs as profit targets.


Avis 1
N. Israel
46
N. Israel 2023.07.08 10:49 
 

Best strategy for detecting pullbacks in market !

Produits recommandés
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heiken
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicateurs
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Moving Gann Angles Indicator
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit un éventail de lignes de tendance (après avoir cliqué sur une certaine bougie), similaire aux angles de Gann classiques. La particularité de l'indicateur est qu'il construit des angles non seulement sur une échelle fixe, mais utilise également le prix moyen d'un certain nombre de barres (facultatif). Il existe deux façons de calculer le prix moyen des cornières dans l'indicateur (facultatif) : 1) calcul du mouvement de prix moyen (pour un certain nombre de barres) du plu
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Delta Pairs
Anatolii Zainchkovskii
Indicateurs
Delta Pairs is an indicator for pair trading, it displays the divergence of two currency pairs. Does not redraw. A useful tool for the analysis of the behavior of two currency pairs relative to each other. Purpose The Delta Pairs indicator is designed for determining the divergences in the movements of two currency pairs. This indicator is displayed as two line charts and the difference (delta) between these charts in the form of a histogram. The Delta Pairs indicator will be useful for those w
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Plus de l'auteur
MA HighLow
Johannes Schoeman
Experts
The EA is based on price crossing the High or Low of a Moving Average. Advance Fractal profit taking method. Advance stop management option based on explosive candles (Big Candles). Loss recovery system making recovery of losses easier.  Configured the EA to match your trading style. Scalping, Swing Trading or Trend Trading. Three custom trailing stop options. Explosive candle stop management with partial closure. Advance fractal partial close profit taking  Two indicator filters Time filter wit
Trade Info
Johannes Schoeman
Utilitaires
Trade and Account Information Panel The Trade Info Panel allows you to easily see the status of you trading by pair and account. Minimise the panel by clicking on it to reduce the display area. Easily Identify loosing pairs/ instruments traded by the change of header colour. The HEADER change colour should the months losses exceed the months gains. Displayed information: General Account information Account Leverage Spread Bar Time remaining Account Balance  Account Equity Margin Free Margin Acc
Trade Stats
Johannes Schoeman
Indicateurs
Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilitaires
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Chart Loading Script
Johannes Schoeman
Utilitaires
Run the script with your selected timeframe and template to apply it to all the symbols available in your Market Watch window. Select the symbols you wish to trade from your Market Watch window. Run the script on any one chart with your selected time frame and template. Press "OK" and all your selected symbols will load with the selected timeframe and template.
SlingShot and Pinch Strategy
Johannes Schoeman
Indicateurs
Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot configuration. Slow Sling Shot configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50)
Daily Open Close Price Levels
Johannes Schoeman
Indicateurs
This indicator displays the open and closing price for the selected number of days. Easily identify market open and close Gaps. Select the Day icon to show the open and closing price line. Select the Time icon to show the open and closing hours. Indices and stocks are not a 24hour market as shown on MT5 charts, they open and close at specific times. Marketplace Time Zone Trading Hours New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) EDT 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nasdaq Stock Market EDT 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Multi Range Breakout
Johannes Schoeman
Experts
Trade multiple time range breakouts. This EA offers up to 5 different time range zones all individually customizable. Bracket one candle or a whole range of candles. Enable all five ranges or just one. Each range have individual stop loss, break even or take profit options. Select the number of historical breakout zones to display on the chart. Each breakout zone indicates the number of pips in the range. Customise each range label in the EA, this will be displayed in the comments section of th
Filtrer:
N. Israel
46
N. Israel 2023.07.08 10:49 
 

Best strategy for detecting pullbacks in market !

Johannes Schoeman
1627
Réponse du développeur Johannes Schoeman 2023.07.08 10:52
Will add alert function
Répondre à l'avis