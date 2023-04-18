SlingShot and Pinch Strategy MT4

Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy

Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market.

Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking.

Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line. 


Input Parameters

  • Fast Sling Shot configuration.
  • Slow Sling Shot configuration.
  • Dual Sling Shot configuration.
  • Price line configuration.
  • Trigger zones or levels.

Example of Sling Shot trade idea:

  • Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50) we look for selling opportunities.
  • Fast line, Slow line or both (Dual) indicate a pullback to the opposite extreme level, provided the price line remain below 50. 
  • Improve your results by trading in the direction of the prevailing trend.

 Example of Pinch trade idea:

  • All three bands pinch together at the set pinch level.
  • Mean reversion type trade idea.
  • Trade back to a 20 or 50 EMA for a scalp.

  • Use the pinch setting to take profit or partial close on your sling shot entries.
  • Use prior lows, highs as profit targets.


İncelemeler
N. Israel
46
N. Israel 2023.07.08 10:49 
 

Best strategy for detecting pullbacks in market !

