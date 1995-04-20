Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services

Reverse Spot is an indicator that can help you find and identify possible price reverse zones.

This indicator can be used both as a trend continuation signal after a small period of consolidation or retracement and as a trend change signal.





Reverse spot is a very easy to use indicator and thanks to the signals it sends with the arrows it is easy for the trader to identify moments in which to evaluate his own operations.





Reverse Spot also limits false signals as much as possible, allowing the trader to avoid unpleasant situations of early market entry which can then cause dissatisfaction and frustration.





For any problem or doubt, do not hesitate to contact me.