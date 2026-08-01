Mc Support Resistance MT5

Support Resistance for MetaTrader 5 identifies and displays horizontal support and resistance levels from ZigZag pivots.

The indicator is designed to help traders read price structure with a clean chart. It does not open, modify or close trades. It is a visual technical analysis tool.

Main features

Builds levels from confirmed ZigZag pivots.

Combines the current timeframe with its immediate higher timeframe to add context without overloading the chart.

Merges nearby pivots using an adaptive ATR-based tolerance.

Updates a merged level price within a controlled limit from its original pivot.

Reinforces levels visually when they receive structural pivot matches: color and width reflect their accumulated pivot activity.

Changes a level role from support to resistance, or from resistance to support, after a confirmed break.

Displays labels with the level price and age. Levels inherited from the higher timeframe also show their source timeframe.

Draws up to four dotted short-term levels to complement the main structure.

Applies conservative pruning when the maximum number of levels is exceeded, prioritizing levels with stronger structural activity.

Processes confirmed pivots and skips the last ZigZag pivot, preventing structural levels from being created from an extreme that may still change.

Updates on a new bar, not on every tick.

Input parameters

ATR multiplier: defines the adaptive distance used to merge pivots and evaluate matches. Default value: 1.50.

Max. history bars: limits the number of bars used to build the historical model. Default value: 3000.

Basic line: initial color for levels originating from MN1, W1 and D1.

Relevant line: initial color for levels originating from H4, H1 and M30.

Important line: color used for levels with increased accumulated matches.

Strong line: color used for the most structurally reinforced levels.

Display labels: shows or hides labels for main levels.

Lines as background: draws lines behind price candles.

Label color: label text color.

Font size: label font size.

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe available in MetaTrader 5. Levels are technical price references and do not constitute buy or sell recommendations.