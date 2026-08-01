Mc Support Resistance MT5

Support Resistance for MetaTrader 5 identifies and displays horizontal support and resistance levels from ZigZag pivots.

The indicator is designed to help traders read price structure with a clean chart. It does not open, modify or close trades. It is a visual technical analysis tool.

Main features

  • Builds levels from confirmed ZigZag pivots.
  • Combines the current timeframe with its immediate higher timeframe to add context without overloading the chart.
  • Merges nearby pivots using an adaptive ATR-based tolerance.
  • Updates a merged level price within a controlled limit from its original pivot.
  • Reinforces levels visually when they receive structural pivot matches: color and width reflect their accumulated pivot activity.
  • Changes a level role from support to resistance, or from resistance to support, after a confirmed break.
  • Displays labels with the level price and age. Levels inherited from the higher timeframe also show their source timeframe.
  • Draws up to four dotted short-term levels to complement the main structure.
  • Applies conservative pruning when the maximum number of levels is exceeded, prioritizing levels with stronger structural activity.
  • Processes confirmed pivots and skips the last ZigZag pivot, preventing structural levels from being created from an extreme that may still change.
  • Updates on a new bar, not on every tick.

Input parameters

  • ATR multiplier: defines the adaptive distance used to merge pivots and evaluate matches. Default value: 1.50.
  • Max. history bars: limits the number of bars used to build the historical model. Default value: 3000.
  • Basic line: initial color for levels originating from MN1, W1 and D1.
  • Relevant line: initial color for levels originating from H4, H1 and M30.
  • Important line: color used for levels with increased accumulated matches.
  • Strong line: color used for the most structurally reinforced levels.
  • Display labels: shows or hides labels for main levels.
  • Lines as background: draws lines behind price candles.
  • Label color: label text color.
  • Font size: label font size.

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe available in MetaTrader 5. Levels are technical price references and do not constitute buy or sell recommendations.


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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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