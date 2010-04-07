FractalsOrder
- Yardımcı programlar
- Ryutaro Yumoto
- Sürüm: 4.63
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Features
- Ordering support tool using Fractals, Alligator, and HeikenAshi technical.
- Submit a stop order to the latest Fractals value emerging in the direction of Alligator's perfect order.
- Submit an additional stop order every time the Fractals price is updated.
- If Alligator's perfect order is canceled, cancel the placed stop loss order (leave only the contracted position).
- Filter entries by HeikenAshi (large), HeikenAshi (small) positive and negative lines.
- For filled positions, exit at any time using the break even stop function.
- It can also be applied to CFD (Bitcoin, Dow 30, Nikkei average, gold, crude oil, etc.).
Parameters
- -----Basic parameter-----
- magicResistance1-10 - Magic number for buy position (for 10 positions).
- magicSupport1-10 - Magic number for sell position (for 10 positions).
- lotsResistance - Number of lots for buy position (for 10 positions).
- lotsSupport - Number of lots for sell position (for 10 positions).
- ----Alligator parameter-----
- periodJAWS - Averaging period for the blue line (Alligator's Jaw).
- shiftJAWS - The shift of the blue line relative to the price chart.
- periodTEETH - Averaging period for the red line (Alligator's Teeth).
- shift TEETH - The shift of the red line relative to the price chart.
- periodLIPS - Averaging period for the green line (Alligator's Lips).
- shiftLIPS - The shift of the green line relative to the price chart.
- methodALLIGATOR - The method of averaging. Can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.
- appliedALLIGATOR - The price used. Can be any of the price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or a handle of another indicator.
- ---- HeikenAshi (large) parameter-----
- timeframeHeikenAshiLarge - Time frame used when doing technical calculations for HeikenAshi (large) (minutes specified, default 1440) .
- HeikenAshiLargeShift - How many previous candlesticks to calculate (default 0)?
- ---- HeikenAshi (small) parameter-----
- timeframeHeikenAshiSmall - Time frame used when doing technical calculations for HeikenAshi (small) (minutes specified, default 60) .
- HeikenAshiSmallShift - How many previous candlesticks to calculate (default 0)?
- ---- Others parameter----
- ResistanceColor - Color of the resistance button (default Tomato) .
- SupportColor - Support button color (default DodgerBlue) .
- FilterColor - Filter button color (default Yellow) .
- DisableColor - Disabled color (default Gray).