EMA Scalper 4

Very simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit.





Features:

1. Martingale

2. Uses trend indicators

3. Automatic Trading

4. Hard Stop Loss

5. Hard Take Profit

6. Single position at a time

7. NO Grid





Account Requirements:

1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leverage - 1:500





Inputs Explained:

1. Min Lot - Initial Lot Size that EA will use to open the first trade.

2. Lots Martingale - Min Lot/ Initial Lot size gets multiplied by this value to get next martingale lot size.

3. Max Lot - Maximum value of lot size that the martingale system uses to open the trade. (Maximum allowed lot size is different for different symbols. Please check the maximum allowed lot size for the symbol on which you are using this EA).

4. Stop Loss Pips - Stop Loss size in pips to open a trade with.

5. Take Profit Pips - Take Profit size in pips to open a trade with.

6. Fast EMA - Fast moving MA period like 5 for crossover (exponential type).

7. Slow EMA - Slow moving MA period like 12 for crossover (exponential type).

8. Trend EMA - The slowest/biggest MA period like 200 for trend confirmation.

9. Trend Distance Pips - The distance in pips between the trend ema and crossover of fast ema and slow ema.