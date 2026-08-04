Quantum Neural GOLD





Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) — M5 Timeframe





Quantum Neural GOLD is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade Gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines an entry engine based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a grid management system, automatic profit target closure, and dynamic trailing stops, all controlled from a real-time visual panel directly on the chart.





🧠 Entry Engine: Smart Money Concepts (SMC)





The EA does not operate using traditional overbought/oversold indicators, but rather analyzes the market structure in real time:





Break of Structure (BOS): detects swing highs/swing lows to identify the current directional bias (bullish, bearish, or range-bound).

Liquidity Sweep: identifies liquidity sweeps (stop hunts) on relevant highs/lows, a characteristic behavior of strong players before a directional move.





Fair Value Gap (FVG): Detects imbalances of 3 candlesticks as an additional confluence zone to filter higher-probability entries.

Parabolic SAR: Available as an optional trend confirmation filter.





Each of these components can be activated or required independently from the parameters, allowing you to switch from a more frequent configuration (structural bias only) to a more selective one (bias + sweep + FVG + PSAR).





⚙️ Execution Engine

Grid-type pending order system with configurable distance and range.

Capital management by fixed lot size or by percentage of risk on the balance.

Maximum spread filter and session time filter.

Automatic position closure upon reaching the profit target in pips.

Dynamic trailing stop with aggressive mode (accelerates stop adjustment as the trade accumulates profit) and break-even activation.

Margin control and maximum exposure per number of simultaneous orders.





📊 Integrated Visual Panel





The EA incorporates a HUD directly on the chart with live information:





Current symbol and spread.

SMC structure bias, last swing high/low, and PSAR status.

Active signal (buy, sell, or no confluence).

Pending orders, open positions, and floating profit.

Configured trading session status.





🔧 Compatibility and Technical Legacy





The EA retains, in a deactivated state, previous signal engines (RSI + EMA crossover, Ichimoku, and Bollinger Bands) in case the user wishes to experiment with other entry logics without losing the core grid, trailing, and panel management functionality. These modules are disabled by default and do not affect the operation of the main SMC engine.





Usage Recommendations

Parameter Recommendation

Pair XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe M5

Recommended Starting Capital From $300 USD

Recommended Broker IC Markets