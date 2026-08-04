Quantum Neural GOLD

Quantum Neural GOLD

Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) — M5 Timeframe

Quantum Neural GOLD is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade Gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines an entry engine based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a grid management system, automatic profit target closure, and dynamic trailing stops, all controlled from a real-time visual panel directly on the chart.

🧠 Entry Engine: Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

The EA does not operate using traditional overbought/oversold indicators, but rather analyzes the market structure in real time:

Break of Structure (BOS): detects swing highs/swing lows to identify the current directional bias (bullish, bearish, or range-bound).
Liquidity Sweep: identifies liquidity sweeps (stop hunts) on relevant highs/lows, a characteristic behavior of strong players before a directional move.

Fair Value Gap (FVG): Detects imbalances of 3 candlesticks as an additional confluence zone to filter higher-probability entries.
Parabolic SAR: Available as an optional trend confirmation filter.

Each of these components can be activated or required independently from the parameters, allowing you to switch from a more frequent configuration (structural bias only) to a more selective one (bias + sweep + FVG + PSAR).

⚙️ Execution Engine
Grid-type pending order system with configurable distance and range.
Capital management by fixed lot size or by percentage of risk on the balance.
Maximum spread filter and session time filter.
Automatic position closure upon reaching the profit target in pips.
Dynamic trailing stop with aggressive mode (accelerates stop adjustment as the trade accumulates profit) and break-even activation.
Margin control and maximum exposure per number of simultaneous orders.

📊 Integrated Visual Panel

The EA incorporates a HUD directly on the chart with live information:

Current symbol and spread.
SMC structure bias, last swing high/low, and PSAR status.
Active signal (buy, sell, or no confluence).
Pending orders, open positions, and floating profit.
Configured trading session status.

🔧 Compatibility and Technical Legacy

The EA retains, in a deactivated state, previous signal engines (RSI + EMA crossover, Ichimoku, and Bollinger Bands) in case the user wishes to experiment with other entry logics without losing the core grid, trailing, and panel management functionality. These modules are disabled by default and do not affect the operation of the main SMC engine.

Usage Recommendations
Parameter Recommendation
Pair XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe M5
Recommended Starting Capital From $300 USD
Recommended Broker IC Markets
Account Type ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads, fast execution)
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Tingting Yu
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
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