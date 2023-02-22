Ai EuRUsD MT4

3

    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
    For EURUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
    With Relatively large number of signals
    (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
    Has a TP and a SL
    Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges



      Symbol
    		  EURUSD
      Time frames
    		  M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
      Minimum Deposit
    		  50$
      Brokers
    		  Any brokers
      Leverage
    		  +50

    By buying (or renting) this expert, you will get the expert "Ai USDCAD" for free. For more information, message me after you buy (or rent) this Expert.




    Features of this expert:

    Large number of trades

    It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

    Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

    Can be used in EURUSD symbols

    Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily

    Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

    Has a TP and a SL

    Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

    R/R = 1 (SL=TP)



      Settings:


      Trade Order "Buy"              :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

      Trade Order "Sell"              : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

      Full Trade                          : If it is active, the number of trades will increase. Expert also opens simultaneous trades.

      Magic Number                   : Those who use several experts simultaneously in one account, this setting is useful

      Comment                          : Specify the comment text of each trade. (useful for those who use several experts at the same time)

      Risk Type                           : Specify the risk amount of each trade. In default, the risk is variable

      Set the Lot value Manually: You can specify the lot amount in each trade. By default, the amount of the lot is variable (based on risk).

      Take Profit                         : You can specify the profit limit for each trade. By default, the profit limit is variable.

      Stop Loss                           : You can specify the Stop Loss for each trade. By default, the Stop Loss is variable.

      Breakeven Enable              : This setting activates the breakeven setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Breakeven Point                 : This setting determines the activation time of the breakeven settings. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Enable Progressive Trailing stop: This setting activates the Trailing stop setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Tier 1-3                               : Trailing stop settings, For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Max Spread PIPS                 : If your spread is more than this amount, Expert will not trade


        Ai EuRUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide


        If you need more settings, be sure to let us know





        How this expert works:

          This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.

          We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most     reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.

          Our training continues...






            How to work with this expert:

              run this expert.
              Allow the expert to trade. (  Ai EuRUsD Guid   )




                Some important points:

                  Use this expert only on the EURUSD symbol

                  Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames

                  You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

                  Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file

                  If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

                  If you need any settings, be sure to let me know

                  We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free




                    Help files:
                      A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai EuRUsD Guid

                      Ai EuRUsD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ

                      Ai EuRUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide



                        İncelemeler 29
                        Grant English
                        32
                        Grant English 2023.11.28 08:13 
                         

                        Excellent support. Smart expert. Up-to-date strategy. Has profit limit and loss limit. Without using risky methods like Martingale. I am satisfied

                        Adam Hall
                        36
                        Adam Hall 2023.11.26 11:40 
                         

                        It worked very well for me. 60% win rate, expert rental fee was compensated in a short period of time

                        Abas eslami
                        27
                        Abas eslami 2023.11.25 09:54 
                         

                        good ea

