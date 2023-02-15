Hot Range

5
This indicator offers a unique perspective; it looks a lot like Envelopes but is totally different.

The default parameters are the same as I use in my strategies, every day and with all pairs, although each pair has its own characteristic.

By changing the parameters you can enter Fibonacci levels that you prefer, I use 0.5/1.0/1.5 which equals 50/100/150.

NO-REPAINT unlike other similar indicators Hot Range does not redraw level lines, I use a simple strategy, when the 1.5 level is reached I consider the trendline breakout, 95% of the time it goes to profit.

All possible alerts have been added to achieve indicator supervision, PopUp; Push Notification and Email.


Reviews 2
elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.29 21:58 
 

Looks good! But Author can you please add pop up, email and phone alert? without alert we've to sit and wait for long time, alert is very much needed for indicator please add ok? Thank you.... *updated* 30th March 2023, Author replied and took prompt action to add alert, Awesome! Thank you :)

*updated again 31st March 2023* Author is super passionate and has added all the alerts enhancement, Best Buy for 2023! Awesome feature now! Check it out! Deserved more than 5 stars!

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Wild Phoenix
Leonardo Ciaccio
Experts
Wild Phoenix is a highly specialized scalper that excels in high-frequency trading. Utilizing advanced and sophisticated technology, it can monitor the markets in real-time, accurately identifying moments of maximum volatility. Its strategy is based on the ability to capitalize on every market fluctuation, even the most sudden ones, turning them into concrete profit opportunities. Operating with speed and millimetric precision, Wild Phoenix positions itself as a key player in a sector where tim
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elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.29 21:58 
 

Looks good! But Author can you please add pop up, email and phone alert? without alert we've to sit and wait for long time, alert is very much needed for indicator please add ok? Thank you.... *updated* 30th March 2023, Author replied and took prompt action to add alert, Awesome! Thank you :)

*updated again 31st March 2023* Author is super passionate and has added all the alerts enhancement, Best Buy for 2023! Awesome feature now! Check it out! Deserved more than 5 stars!

Leonardo Ciaccio
502
Reply from developer Leonardo Ciaccio 2023.04.02 10:20
Thank you very much
Satudarah
19
Satudarah 2023.02.22 13:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leonardo Ciaccio
502
Reply from developer Leonardo Ciaccio 2023.02.22 13:52
Thank you very much, if you need I am here to help you 😎
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