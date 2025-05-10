Wild Phoenix

Wild Phoenix is a highly specialized scalper that excels in high-frequency trading. Utilizing advanced and sophisticated technology, it can monitor the markets in real-time, accurately identifying moments of maximum volatility. Its strategy is based on the ability to capitalize on every market fluctuation, even the most sudden ones, turning them into concrete profit opportunities.

Operating with speed and millimetric precision, Wild Phoenix positions itself as a key player in a sector where timing and efficiency make all the difference. It is this combination of technological innovation and strategic skill that allows it to navigate the most dynamic markets with agility, maximizing results in every trade.

NO MARTINGALE; NO GRID; NO OTHER RECOVERY MECHANISM

I recommend using it with a Standard account Zero commissions and spread of no more than 10. Here are the parameters:

[ EA Information ]

  • Preset Info: Information regarding the parameters in use.
  • Magic Number: A unique identification code used to distinguish orders opened by this EA from other trading systems active on the same account (Default: 1973).
  • EA Comment: A customizable comment that accompanies each opened order, usually used to include information such as the name of the EA and the version in use.

[ Trade Customization ]

  • Trade Type: Specifies which types of orders can be opened (e.g., buy only, sell only, or both). Allows for strategy adaptation to the market (Default: All).
  • Direction: Indicates whether orders should follow the trend (Trend) or go against it (Contrarian). Useful for customized strategies based on market type (Default: Contrarian).
  • Max Orders Per Bar: Limits the maximum number of orders that can be opened during the formation of a single candle. Prevents overloading the market with too many simultaneous orders (Default: 5).

[ Strategy Volume ]

  • Risk Percentage: The percentage of risk in relation to the balance and the number of pips to be calculated.
  • Risk Pips Calculation: The number of pips to consider for size calculation.
  • Minimum Volume: The minimum allowed volume for each trade, ensuring that orders meet broker requirements (Default: 0.01).
  • Maximum Volume: The maximum allowed volume for each trade, useful for limiting exposure in highly volatile markets (Default: 10.0).

[ Stop Levels ]

  • Take Profit: The level in pips at which the trade will be automatically closed once the desired profit is reached. A value of 0 disables this function (Default: 100 pips).
  • Stop Loss: The level in pips that determines the maximum allowable loss before automatically closing the trade. A value of 0 disables this function (Default: 50 pips).
  • Max Spread: Limits the maximum acceptable spread for opening a trade, avoiding entering the market under excessively high cost conditions (Default: 10 pips).
  • Slippage: Defines the maximum acceptable price variation margin during order execution, reducing the impact of rapid market fluctuations (Default: 10).
  • Break Even Activation: Distance at which the stop loss will be moved to the new value calculated with the profit point.
  • Break Even Profit Points: If break even is activated, these points will be added to the opening price, and the stop loss will be moved to its value.
  • Trailing Activation: The distance required to be reached before the trailing stop loss is activated.
  • Trailing Distance: Minimum distance in pips between the current price and the trailing stop level. Preserves profits and limits losses (Default: 25 pips).
  • Pending Order Offset: Distance in pips at which pending orders are placed relative to the current price. Helps avoid premature executions (Default: 25).

[ Confirmation ]

  • Bollinger Bands and RSI: These conditions can be enabled to confirm price volatility.
  • Periods and Overbought/Oversold Levels: Configuration values for indicators and their respective levels for exhaustion zones.
  • Minimum Candle Size: Minimum candle size required to validate an entry signal, useful for avoiding trades on irrelevant market movements (Default: 200).

[ Working Time ]

  • Start Hour: Start time of the EA's operation, in 24-hour format. Allows limiting operations to specific times of the day (Default: 0).
  • Start Minute: Exact minute when operations begin, for greater precision in time management (Default: 0).
  • End Hour: End time of the operation, in 24-hour format. Allows excluding less favorable trading hours (Default: 23).
  • End Minute: Exact minute when operations end, providing detailed time management (Default: 59).

By adjusting the "Minimum Candle Size" parameter, false starts can be significantly filtered out. It is recommended to use Wild Phoenix on 5-minute charts or lower.
I provide support via chat on Telegram: https://t.me/LeonardoCiaccio


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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Hot Range
Leonardo Ciaccio
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator offers a unique perspective; it looks a lot like Envelopes but is totally different. The default parameters are the same as I use in my strategies, every day and with all pairs, although each pair has its own characteristic. By changing the parameters you can enter Fibonacci levels that you prefer, I use 0.5/1.0/1.5 which equals 50/100/150 . NO-REPAINT unlike other similar indicators Hot Range does not redraw level lines, I use a simple strategy, when the 1.5 level is reached
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