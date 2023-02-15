Hot Range

This indicator offers a unique perspective; it looks a lot like Envelopes but is totally different.

The default parameters are the same as I use in my strategies, every day and with all pairs, although each pair has its own characteristic.

By changing the parameters you can enter Fibonacci levels that you prefer, I use 0.5/1.0/1.5 which equals 50/100/150.

NO-REPAINT unlike other similar indicators Hot Range does not redraw level lines, I use a simple strategy, when the 1.5 level is reached I consider the trendline breakout, 95% of the time it goes to profit.

All possible alerts have been added to achieve indicator supervision, PopUp; Push Notification and Email.


elite luis
elite luis 2023.03.29 21:58 
 

Looks good! But Author can you please add pop up, email and phone alert? without alert we've to sit and wait for long time, alert is very much needed for indicator please add ok? Thank you.... *updated* 30th March 2023, Author replied and took prompt action to add alert, Awesome! Thank you :)

*updated again 31st March 2023* Author is super passionate and has added all the alerts enhancement, Best Buy for 2023! Awesome feature now! Check it out! Deserved more than 5 stars!

İncelemeye yanıt