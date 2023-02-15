Hot Range
- Indicateurs
- Leonardo Ciaccio
- Version: 1.14
- Mise à jour: 6 avril 2023
NO-REPAINT unlike other similar indicators Hot Range does not redraw level lines, I use a simple strategy, when the 1.5 level is reached I consider the trendline breakout, 95% of the time it goes to profit.
All possible alerts have been added to achieve indicator supervision, PopUp; Push Notification and Email.
Looks good! But Author can you please add pop up, email and phone alert? without alert we've to sit and wait for long time, alert is very much needed for indicator please add ok? Thank you.... *updated* 30th March 2023, Author replied and took prompt action to add alert, Awesome! Thank you :)
*updated again 31st March 2023* Author is super passionate and has added all the alerts enhancement, Best Buy for 2023! Awesome feature now! Check it out! Deserved more than 5 stars!