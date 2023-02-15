This indicator offers a unique perspective; it looks a lot like Envelopes but is totally different.





The default parameters are the same as I use in my strategies, every day and with all pairs, although each pair has its own characteristic.





By changing the parameters you can enter Fibonacci levels that you prefer, I use 0.5/1.0/1.5 which equals 50/100/150.





NO-REPAINT unlike other similar indicators Hot Range does not redraw level lines, I use a simple strategy, when the 1.5 level is reached I consider the trendline breakout, 95% of the time it goes to profit. All possible alerts have been added to achieve indicator supervision, PopUp; Push Notification and Email.



