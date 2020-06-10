ABC Trend Detector Pro MT5

Description


ABC Trend Detector Pro is an indicator that identifies impulses and trends in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Found patterns are drawn as colored connecting lines between their highs and lows. Above / below each extreme, the value of the range (the number of pips) of the trend is displayed.

Recommendations


You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position.

Parameters


===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings
Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator.
Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving averages).
Fast Moving Period - period of the fast moving average.
Slow Moving Period - period of the slow moving average.
Movings Difference - minimum difference between moving averages (for searching impulses) expressed in the number of ATR-values.
Impulse Boost Level - boost level of impulse.
Turn Point Correction - correction of turn point.
A-Wave Create Type - creation type of wave A.
B-Wave Create Type - creation type of wave B.
Use Vic Line - use Vic Sperandeo line.
===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings
Paint Impulses - draw impulses.
Impulse Lines Color - color of impulse lines.
Impulse Lines Width - width of impulse lines.
Up-Trend Lines Color - color of up-trend lines.
Down-Trend Lines Color - color of down-trend lines.
Trend Lines Width - width of trend lines.
Paint Vic Line - paint Vic Line.
Vic Line Color - color of Vic Line.
Vic Line Width - width of Vic Line.
===== _NOTIFICATIONS_SETTINGS_ ===== - notifications settings
Push Notification - allow push notification.
E-Mail Notification - allow e-mail notification.
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This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
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Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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Description ABC Trend Detector is an indicator that identifies impulses and trends in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Found patterns are drawn as colored connecting lines between their highs and lows. Above / below each extreme, the value of the range (the number of pips) of the trend is displayed. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position.
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Description ABC Trend Detector Pro  is an indicator that identifies impulses and trends in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Found patterns are drawn as colored connecting lines between their highs and lows. Above / below each extreme, the value of the range (the number of pips) of the trend is displayed. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position
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Description ABC Trend Levels is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (us
ABC Trend Levels Pro
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Description ABC Trend Levels Pro  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator perio
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Description Reverse Rayer  is an indicator that draws rays on inclined trend levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between
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Description Reverse Rayer Pro  is an indicator that draws rays on inclined trend levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference bet
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Description ABC Trend Levels  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period
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Description ABC Trend Levels Pro  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator pe
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Description Reverse Rayer  is an indicator that draws rays on inclined trend levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between
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