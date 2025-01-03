Trend Entry Levels

Trend Entry Levels Indicator


The Entry Levels Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders by highlighting key levels for trade entries and profit-taking. It is built to support trading strategies by providing information on market trends and levels for Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL). This indicator can be used by traders of varying experience levels to enhance their market analysis.


Features

  • Non-Repainting Signals: Provides signals that remain consistent over time.
  • Multiple Take Profit Levels: Displays TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels to align with diverse trading strategies.
  • Entry Levels: Highlights levels that can be used for trade entries.
  • Alerts: Offers visual and audible alerts to notify users of potential trade levels.
  • Customizable Settings: Parameters can be adjusted to suit different preferences.
  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Can be applied across various timeframes.
  • Simple Interface: Designed for ease of use.


Rules for Buying and Selling

  1. Buy Signals:

    • Observe an upward trend displayed by the indicator.
    • Monitor for an Entry Level that corresponds to a buying opportunity.
    • Utilize TP1, TP2, and TP3 as potential levels for profit-taking.

  2. Sell Signals:

    • Check for a downward trend as shown by the indicator.
    • Enter a sell trade when the Entry Level is displayed.
    • Use TP1, TP2, and TP3 as targets for exiting trades.

  3. Stop Loss:

    • Place stop-loss orders at levels suggested by the indicator or near recent highs/lows.


Important Notes

  • Proper risk management should be employed in all trading activities.
  • Practice using the indicator in a demo account before applying it to live trading.


Support and Updates

  • Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.
  • Updates will be provided periodically to maintain functionality.


The Trend Entry Levels Indicator provides information that can help traders analyze the markets and make decisions. Users are encouraged to assess the tool independently to determine its suitability for their trading needs.


Produits recommandés
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Rattling Signal Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
Scalping instant
Mikhail Bilan
Indicateurs
Skalping instant indicator. The signal to purchase or sale of the basement in conjunction with the value of the indicator arrow. A strong signal is considered when the arrow and the basement indicator that displays four timeframes coincide in the forecast. This indicator contains many algorithms and tasks that have been reduced to one result, which the Skalping instant indicator gives, namely, informs the trader about the direction of the market. Thus, he gives 1. Scalping signal (Figure 1)
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Night Ghost - Indicateur de flèche pour les options binaires. Ceci est un assistant fiable pour vous à l'avenir! - Pas de redessin sur le graphique -Fonctionne très bien sur toutes les paires de devises ! -Précision de l'indicateur jusqu'à 90% (surtout la nuit) -Pas besoin de configurer pendant une longue période (configurer parfaitement pour les options binaires) - Pas de signaux en retard - L'apparition d'un signal sur la bougie en cours -Parfait pour la période M1 (Pas Plus !) - Cou
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Fx Perfect Signal
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
Fx Perfect Signal indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Indicateurs
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex "Force Index avec zones dynamiques de survente/surachat" pour MT4, sans repeinture. - L'indice de force est l'un des meilleurs indicateurs qui combine les données de prix et de volume en une seule valeur. - Il est idéal pour effectuer des transactions de vente à partir de la zone de surachat dynamique et des transactions d'achat à partir de la zone de survente dynamique. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour le trading Momentum dans la direction de la tendance. - Zone de
Happy Trend Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
Real Pro Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Real Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Works
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Signal Tower
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
Signal Tower   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. The indicator has a pips counter. You can see how many
Wolfe Wave Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
Semaphore and ABC Pattern
Stoyan Roev
5 (5)
Indicateurs
The indicator places Semaphore points on the maximum and minimum of a higher, medium and lower period. It includes A,B,C Triangles for easier spotting of reversal chart pattern which occurs very frequently and has a very high success ratio. Both Semaphore and A,B,C Triangles have Alerts and Push notifications to a mobile device when they occur on the chart. These indicators are very useful for breakout trading and spotting support/resistance levels which gives good opportunities for positions.
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
PZ ABCD Retracement
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (5)
Indicateurs
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable br
Pro Trend Tracking
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicateurs
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Anchored VWAP MT4
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicateurs
Anchored VWAP avec Dynamic Risk Assistant   est un puissant outil d'analyse technique qui calcule le prix moyen pondéré par le volume (VWAP) à partir d'un point sélectionné par l'utilisateur sur le graphique. Cela permet aux traders d'ancrer le calcul sur tout événement significatif du marché (comme une cassure, un swing haut ou bas, une publication de résultats ou un impact majeur sur les nouvelles) pour analyser le comportement des prix et du volume avec précision. Assistant de risque dynamiq
Plus de l'auteur
Rubdfx OBOS
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
RoboS Indicator Version 1.5 The RoboS Indicator is a trading tool designed to enhance your market analysis. With advanced features such as Buy and Sell signals, it simplifies decision-making for traders across all experience levels. This indicator is compatible with all symbols and timeframes, making it a versatile addition to any trading strategy. Features Signal Arrows: Clearly identify Buy and Sell opportunities with optional arrows. Customizable Alerts: Receive notifications on your mobile
RubdFx trend histo
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
Follow Trend indicator ,   indicator works on Currencies , Indices ,Stocks Gold etc , good for follwoing trend on the markets suitable for scalping  Buy Rules; When the histo changes to Blue you place buy order ,stop loss just below the previous swing low Sell Rules; When the histo changes to Red you place sell order ,stop loss just below the previous swing high Trade on a timeframe which best suits your trading style
Reversals
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
Reversals   is a trading tool designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals. Suitable for all experience levels, it provides instant alerts across multiple channels, with customizable settings . Whether you’re a scalper or swing trader, Reversal Pro can be  integrated into your existing strategy. Key Features of Reversals Real-Time Alerts: Receive buy and sell signals directly via email, mobile, or desktop notifications. Non-Repaint Design: Once a signal is generated, it remains
Catalyst Points
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
Spot Turning Points with Ease The Catalyst Indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in analyzing potential turning points in price movements. By combining a smoothing technique with an advanced algorithm, this indicator offers signals that can support your trading analysis and decision-making. Parameters: Variable (Defaults) Cycle  14  Period  21 Drag  0.2 Computer Alerts  True Play_Sound   True Send_Email  false Send_Notification  True Signal_Bar   0 How It Works Signal Detection : Gree
RubdFx Price Tracker
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
The Price Tracker Indicator is designed to outline a dynamic price channel, showcasing areas where price movement is typically contained. The indicator highlights potential areas of interest where price may react when approaching the channel limits. Versatile for Scalping and Swing Trading The indicator adapts to all timeframes and can complement various trading strategies. It integrates seamlessly with tools such as supply and demand levels, reversal patterns, and other confluences. Key Feat
RubdFx Spike
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
Rubdfx Spike Indicator 1.5: Updated for Strategic Trading The Rubdfx Spike Indicator is developed to aid traders in identifying potential market reversals and trends. It highlights spikes that indicate possible upward or downward movements, helping you observe when a trend may continue. A trend is identified when a buy or sell spike persists until the next opposite spike appears. Key Features: Versatility: Any Timeframe Adaptability: Designed   to work on all Timeframes however Recommended for
RubdFx Perfect Reversal
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
RubdFx Perfect Reversal , The reversal indicator is used to determine areas of support and resistance by Drawing an arrow with a level of supply and demand ( ReversalZones ). - You will catch more swings by reducing the period, and less swings if you increase period - Mobile, computer and email alerts available . it is not pushed by price which means the arrow will stay in one place,suitable for scalping and long term trading  Also Compatible with all forex paris , BUY RULES;  open a buy positio
Robos
Namu Makwembo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Big promotion on the Robos, Get yours now Robos Indicator The   ROBOS   indicator is a multi timeframe oscillator that targets the   overbought   and   oversold  regions of a price chart, a signal is indicated by the two lines crossing, compatible with all tradable instruments Latest Release The latest release is the version 4.0 #What's new in version 4.0 ? Features Extreme oversold and overbought levels ROBOS version  4.0  comes with cool new feature , the ability to target only extrem
Rubdfx Histo trend
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
RUBFX Trend histo mt5 ,   indicator works on synthetic indices, Currencies , Indices ,Stocks Gold etc , good for follwoing trend on the markets suitable for scalping  Buy Rules; When the histo changes to Blue you place buy order ,stop loss just below the previous swing low Sell Rules; When the histo changes to Red you place sell order ,stop loss just below the previous swing high Trade on a timeframe which best suits your trading style
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
Rubdfx Trend Asistant
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
Trend Assistant Indicator: Your Comprehensive Market Trend Analysis Tool The Trend Assistant Indicator is an advanced and versatile tool designed to help traders analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. By combining RSI, Stochastic, and CCI indicators, it provides valuable insights into market bias, supporting traders in making informed decisions. With its user-friendly interface and clear visual signals, the Trend Assistant Indicator simplifies the process of identifying market sentime
Rubdfx Swing Trend
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
The Rubdfx swing indicator is a useful tool for traders looking to identify trend changes in a particular instrument they are trading. It is designed to draw a line on the main chart, and the signals are indicated by color changes with signal alerts. The color green is used to indicate a bullish trend, while the color pink is used to indicate a bearish trend. These colors can be customized to fit the trader's preferences or theme. The Rubdfx swing indicator has the ability to spot both long-ter
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
Experts
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis