Smart Key Levels Indicator MT5

Smart Key Levels Indicator for MT5- Advanced Support & Resistance Tool

The Smart Key Levels Indicator is a professional-grade tool for traders seeking precise support and resistance levels. Using advanced algorithms, it identifies key price levels with dynamic strength scoring, volume filtering, and higher timeframe confluence. Perfect for all trading styles and timeframes, this indicator provides clear visual signals with customizable settings. Available for both MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Unlock the power of precision trading with the Smart Key Levels Indicator! This advanced tool is designed to help traders identify critical support and resistance levels with unmatched accuracy. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator adapts to your strategy with customizable settings and dynamic strength scoring.

Key Features:

  • Accurate Level Detection: Identifies key levels based on swing highs/lows and clustering.

  • Strength Scoring: Ranks levels by touch count, volume, and higher timeframe alignment.

  • Psychological Levels: Highlights round numbers for better trade planning.

  • Customizable Settings: Adjust lookback, sensitivity, and maximum levels.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all timeframes.

  • MT4 & MT5 Compatibility: Available for both platforms with consistent performance.

Why Choose Smart Key Levels?

  • Clear Visuals: Color gradients and time-bound levels for easy interpretation.

  • User-Friendly: Buttons for quick adjustments and reset functionality.

  • Optimized Performance: Lightweight and fast, even in the Strategy Tester.

Take your trading to the next level with the Smart Key Levels Indicator – the ultimate tool for identifying and trading key price levels. Download now and experience the difference!


