Monday

4

The Monday EA trades on Mondays depending on price movement on Fridays. Its aim is to take 10-20 points of profit and leave the market.

This strategy works from March 2014.

  • Currency pairs are EUR/USD and GBP/USD. For GBP / USD trading on the CCI indicator is recommended not to use
  • Time frame is daily D1

Settings:

  • Sig_Open1 = true; - if true, the EA trades on Mondays
  • StartTime = "00:00"; time to start trading (applies only to "Sig_Open1")
  • Sig_Open2 = true; - enable only on EUR/USD (works only on EUR/USD).

If the CCI indicator crosses the CCIup value from the bottom upwards on the current daily candle, a buy order with predefined stop loss and take profit is opened. If the CCI indicator crosses the CCIdowm value downwards on the current daily candle, a sell order with predefined stop loss and take profit is opened. When the order is opened, the EA remembers that there is the opened order on the current candle and it will not open other orders there.

  • CCI_TF=PERIOD_D1; - time frame of the CCI indicator, set irrespective of TF of the chart where the EA is attached to
  • CCIPeriod=14; - CCI period
  • CCIup = 0; - CCI upper bound line
  • CCIdown = 0; - CCI lower bound line
  • SL = 150; - stop loss
  • TP = 10; - take profit

    Money Management:

    • Lots = 0.01; fixed lot
    • Use_Risk = true; - enable proportional lot calculation by parameter "Risk"
    • Risk=20; -  lot is calculated according to percentage ratio of the deposit. Example: each 10 percents represent 0.01 lot per each 100 units of the deposit base currency. The EA also considers lot of the last closed order with the EA's Magic number: if calculated lot is smaller than the last closed order, the next order lot will be equal to the last closed order lot. If calculated lot is bigger than the last closed order, the next order lot will be equal to calculated lot. This is necessary in case that a user is going to trade aggressively.

    Trailing stop

    • Trailing_Use = false; use trailing stop
    • Profit_Level_Trailing=100;  if the order has profit of the stated number of points.
    • TrailingStop=50;  than the EA will trail stop loss following the price at a specified distance in points
    • TrailingStep=50; modification step
    Breakeven
    • Breakeven_Use=false; Use breakeven
    • Profit_Level = 30; - if the order has profit of the stated number of points.
    • SL_Plus = 1; - than stop loss is placed in profit on the stated number of points, i.e. we fix the profit by stop loss and allow the order to grow further
    • Slip = 3; - slippage
    • Magic = 100; Magic number of orders for trading on Monday
    • Magic = 101; Magic number of orders for trading on the CCI indicator


    Reviews 10
    Junichi Sawada
    714
    Junichi Sawada 2024.02.18 12:18 
     

    Good EA

    IATradingScalping
    2469
    IATradingScalping 2024.02.17 07:02 
     

    Good EA , thanks

    121887704
    587
    121887704 2024.02.03 10:25 
     

    Per ora in demo.. lavora bene... consiglio di provarlo

    More from author
    Stochastic and Parabolic SAR
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    Experts
    Советник "Stochastic and Parabolic SAR" торгует по индикатору Stochastic Oscillator, используя фильтр в качестве индикатора Parabolic SAR, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки. Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
    FREE
    Parabolic SAR and Fractal
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    Experts
    Советник "Parabolic SAR and Fractal" торгует по двум индикаторам: 1.Parabolic SAR, 2.Fractal Сделка на покупку: если образовался нижний фрактал и цена находится выше точек индикатора Parabolic SAR Сделка на прордажу: если образовался верхний фрактал и цена находится ниже точек индикатора Parabolic SAR    По желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), пирамидинг, безубыток, трейлинг стоп,   возможно настроить, как скальпирующий сове
    FREE
    MACD and MA filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    4.33 (12)
    Experts
    The MACD and MA filter EA trades on the MACD indicator, uses the filter as two moving averages (fast MA is higher than slow MA - buy, sell - contrary), the Martingale is applied at the request of the User (the amount of lot multiplication for a series of losses is limited), breakeven, trailing stop, inverting the signal. In EA version 1.4. added closing an order by a reverse signal, separately by the MACD indicator (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal), separately by moving averages (paramete
    FREE
    RSI and MA filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Советник "RSI and MA filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих (быстрая MA выше медленной MA - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ор
    FREE
    Trend Catch
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    4 (2)
    Experts
    Советник "Trend_Catch" входит в рынок по средним скользящим и фракталам. Средние скользящие определяют направление тренда, фрактал - момент входа входа в рынок. В советнике прописан безубыток, трейлинг стоп, мантингейл по желанию Пользователя Настройки советника: Close_by_Reverse_MA_Signal = false; закрыть ордер на покупку, если быстрая МА находится выше медленной, закрыть ордер на продажу, если быстрая МА находится ниже медленной, если параметр Invert_sig включен (инвертирован сигнал), сигнал н
    FREE
    Fractal Round Levels Trade
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Советник выставляет рыночные ордера, если свеча, на которой появился фрактал, пересекает круглый ценовой уровень, который используется, как фильтр для входа в рынок по фракталам. Настройки советника: Dig = 2; значение рыночной цены округляется до количества (Dig) знаков после запятой. Пример, рыночная цена на данный момент 1.1228, Dig = 2, цена округляется до 1.1200, если эту цену своими тенями зацепит свеча выбранного графика одновременно с пересечением индикатором RSI на этой свече установлен
    FREE
    Rounding Levels RSI Trade
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Советник "Rounding Levels RSI Trade" торгует по индикатору RSI, используя фильтр в качестве круглого ценового уровня, который свеча должна пересечь одновременно с уровнем индикатора RSI. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ориентируемся по текущему бару (не рекомендуется) 1 - ориентируется по предыдущему бару и так далее applied_price = 0; испольщуемая цена  PRICE_C
    FREE
    RSI and MACD filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    Experts
    Советник "RSI and MACD filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве индикатора MACD (главная линия выше сигнальной - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ориенти
    FREE
    Four MA Trade
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    3.33 (3)
    Experts
    Советник "Four_MA_trade" входит в рынок по средним скользящим следующим образом: 1. две скользящие средние с большими периодами  определяют общий тренд 2. две скользящие средние с малыми периодами определяют локальный тренд. Если направление общего и локального тренда совпадает, то на пересечении "локальных" средних скользящих открывается ордер. Возможно инвертирование сигнала, если период быстрой скользящей в настройках выставить больше по значению, чем период медленной. Для каждой валютной пар
    FREE
    Rounding Levels Trade
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    Советник Rounding Levels Trade торгует по круглым ценовым уровням (пример 1.1200, 1.1300, 1.1400 и так далее) на пробой и на отскок в зависимости от пользовательских настроек. В советнике предусмотрен мантингейл. Советник может может торговать по выбору Пользователя по ценовым уровням в формате - круглый ценовой уровень + заданное количество пунктов: пример:  1.12 40 , 1.134 0 , 1.14 40. Настройки советника: Dig = 2; значение рыночной цены округляется до количества (Dig) знаков после запятой. Пр
    FREE
    Stochastic and MA filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    Experts
    Советник "Stochastic and MA_filter" торгует по индикатору "Stochastic Oscillator", используя фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки.    Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
    FREE
    Reply to review