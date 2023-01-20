Positions Panel
- Indicators
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Fan Yangi've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
What's new channel:
- Version: 1.0
Positions panel
This is a panel for counting current icon holdings. Convenient traders at any time to view the position and profit and loss situation. Perfect for traders who like to hold multiple orders at the same time.
Main functions:
- Position statistics
- Total profit
- Average price calculation
- TP price calculation
- ST price calculation
- Positions valume
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