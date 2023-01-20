Positions Panel

  • Indicators
  • Fan Yang
    Fan Yang

    Fan Yang

    • CFA at  Apex Harbour Capital (HK) Limited
    • China
    • 5203
    4.1 (41)
    i've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
    What's new channel:
    11 products 12 signals
  • Version: 1.0

Positions panel

This is a panel for counting current icon holdings. Convenient traders at any time to view the position and profit and loss situation. Perfect for traders who like to hold multiple orders at the same time.

Main functions:
  • Position statistics
  • Total profit
  • Average price calculation
  • TP price calculation
  • ST price calculation
  • Positions valume

























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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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zhangkang168 2026.06.14 05:05 
 

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