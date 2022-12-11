Designed for traders seeking a dynamic approach to navigating price fluctuations, Bohr Breakout Scalper integrates multiple market-proven wave trading methodologies into a cohesive, adaptive system. It operates as a strategy integrator rather than a simple order executor, leveraging precision algorithms to identify favorable trading points amid market volatility—without relying on rigid, one-size-fits-all rules. Signal:

MT5:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333073 （The same strategy is applied to XAUUSD. Strongly select the XAUUSD adapted version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161554 ）

Set Files

XAUUSD Set

USDJPY Set

Core Functionality

Multi-Wave Strategy Integration : Combines validated wave trading logics that work in synergy, like interlocking gears, to navigate changing market conditions. The system avoids over-reliance on single signals, balancing responsiveness with prudence.

: Combines validated wave trading logics that work in synergy, like interlocking gears, to navigate changing market conditions. The system avoids over-reliance on single signals, balancing responsiveness with prudence. Risk Filtering System : Acts as a targeted risk management tool, identifying and filtering high-risk signals to mitigate potential losses. It processes order flow data to distinguish between genuine opportunities and market noise.

: Acts as a targeted risk management tool, identifying and filtering high-risk signals to mitigate potential losses. It processes order flow data to distinguish between genuine opportunities and market noise. High-Speed Execution Engine : Core algorithms operate in milliseconds to generate market-adapted strategies and execute trades within a single cycle. This design minimizes delays that could impact trade entry and exit points.

: Core algorithms operate in milliseconds to generate market-adapted strategies and execute trades within a single cycle. This design minimizes delays that could impact trade entry and exit points. Trend-Adaptive Framework: Integrates trend-following mechanisms to adjust to steady price climbs, sharp declines, or sudden reversals. The system modifies its approach dynamically instead of adhering to fixed plans.

Technical Foundation

The tool is powered by the Expectation-Maximization Algorithm (EM-Training), a statistical method that processes probabilistic models involving latent variables and price trend data. It operates through two key steps:

Expectation Calculation: Uses existing variable estimates to map potential price trajectories. Maximization Calculation: Refines these estimates to identify corresponding price levels for strategy execution.

This algorithmic framework enables the tool to adapt to evolving market dynamics without requiring manual parameter adjustments.

Usage Notes

Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 client terminals, in line with MQL5/MQL4 language specifications.

No DLL calls or external dependencies—operates as a standalone compiled EX5/EX4 file.

The number of allowed activations is set to 10 per buyer, covering multiple device and operating system configurations.

Free updates are provided to all buyers, with manual installation required for version upgrades.

For optimal performance, test the tool in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using historical data relevant to your trading instruments and timeframes.

Important Disclosures

This tool is a trading (auxiliary) tool, not a guarantee of trading results. Past performance in backtesting or demo environments does not indicate future profitability.

All trading involves inherent risks. Users should apply appropriate risk management practices, including position sizing and stop-loss orders.

The tool undergoes formal functionality testing as required by the MQL5 Market, but no system can eliminate the risk of losses in financial markets.

Bohr Breakout Scalper: Adaptive Wave Trading Tool for Automated Markets

Requirements



Trading pairs EURUSD Timeframe H1

Minimum deposit

$100~$500

Leverage

1:100 ~ 1:500 Brokers

Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level







What's new channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/03CA9E800E21D901

