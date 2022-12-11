Bohr breakout scalper

4
  • Experts
  • Fan Yang
    Fan Yang

    Fan Yang

    • CFA at  Apex Harbour Capital (HK) Limited
    • China
    • 5203
    4.1 (41)
    i've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
    What's new channel:
    11 products 12 signals
  • Version: 2.4
  • Updated: 12 June 2026
  • Activations: 15

Bohr Breakout Scalper: Adaptive Wave Trading Tool for Automated Markets

Designed for traders seeking a dynamic approach to navigating price fluctuations, Bohr Breakout Scalper integrates multiple market-proven wave trading methodologies into a cohesive, adaptive system. It operates as a strategy integrator rather than a simple order executor, leveraging precision algorithms to identify favorable trading points amid market volatility—without relying on rigid, one-size-fits-all rules.

Signal:


Set Files

Core Functionality

  • Multi-Wave Strategy Integration: Combines validated wave trading logics that work in synergy, like interlocking gears, to navigate changing market conditions. The system avoids over-reliance on single signals, balancing responsiveness with prudence.
  • Risk Filtering System: Acts as a targeted risk management tool, identifying and filtering high-risk signals to mitigate potential losses. It processes order flow data to distinguish between genuine opportunities and market noise.
  • High-Speed Execution Engine: Core algorithms operate in milliseconds to generate market-adapted strategies and execute trades within a single cycle. This design minimizes delays that could impact trade entry and exit points.
  • Trend-Adaptive Framework: Integrates trend-following mechanisms to adjust to steady price climbs, sharp declines, or sudden reversals. The system modifies its approach dynamically instead of adhering to fixed plans.

Technical Foundation

The tool is powered by the Expectation-Maximization Algorithm (EM-Training), a statistical method that processes probabilistic models involving latent variables and price trend data. It operates through two key steps:
  1. Expectation Calculation: Uses existing variable estimates to map potential price trajectories.
  2. Maximization Calculation: Refines these estimates to identify corresponding price levels for strategy execution.
This algorithmic framework enables the tool to adapt to evolving market dynamics without requiring manual parameter adjustments.

Usage Notes

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 client terminals, in line with MQL5/MQL4 language specifications.
  • No DLL calls or external dependencies—operates as a standalone compiled EX5/EX4 file.
  • The number of allowed activations is set to 10 per buyer, covering multiple device and operating system configurations.
  • Free updates are provided to all buyers, with manual installation required for version upgrades.
  • For optimal performance, test the tool in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using historical data relevant to your trading instruments and timeframes.

Important Disclosures

  • This tool is a trading (auxiliary) tool, not a guarantee of trading results. Past performance in backtesting or demo environments does not indicate future profitability.
  • All trading involves inherent risks. Users should apply appropriate risk management practices, including position sizing and stop-loss orders.
  • The tool undergoes formal functionality testing as required by the MQL5 Market, but no system can eliminate the risk of losses in financial markets.

Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit 
 $100~$500
Leverage
 1:100 ~ 1:500
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level  


What's new channel:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/03CA9E800E21D901

Reviews 6
Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.03.25 03:56 
 

Positive feedback

Brendan Wayne King
886
Brendan Wayne King 2023.04.22 02:01 
 

Bohr had performed well on the USDJPY and EURUSD pairs on IC markets through April. I have tried a number of scalpers and Bohr appears to be the best and is also cheaper than others.

Unfortunately it hit a some stops so has been negative for me recently and I've stopped using it. Over time it may prove profitable but it can be variable month to month and like all scalpers is very broker dependent as to whether it enters and exits with a profit.

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Product Overview Trade with Natural Language, Let AI Execute Fully. This is a revolutionary MT5 trading program that allows you to describe trading strategies directly in natural language. AI will fully understand and automatically execute all trading operations. No programming knowledge required - simply describe your trading ideas, and the system will fully manage your trading account. It executes your strategy with creativity and optimizes trading strategies on its own! Contact me for a 15-d
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Brendan Wayne King
886
Brendan Wayne King 2023.04.22 02:01 
 

Bohr had performed well on the USDJPY and EURUSD pairs on IC markets through April. I have tried a number of scalpers and Bohr appears to be the best and is also cheaper than others.

Unfortunately it hit a some stops so has been negative for me recently and I've stopped using it. Over time it may prove profitable but it can be variable month to month and like all scalpers is very broker dependent as to whether it enters and exits with a profit.

Fan Yang
5203
Reply from developer Fan Yang 2023.04.22 04:05
thank you for your feedback
Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.03.25 03:56 
 

Positive feedback

Brett
46
Brett 2023.01.20 14:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dao Liang Ding
1107
Dao Liang Ding 2023.01.17 01:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jadayyash
102
jadayyash 2023.01.11 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khanaphot Pinij
423
Khanaphot Pinij 2023.01.09 13:58 
 

Let me test first. Let me tell you.

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