Bohr breakout scalper
- Experts
-
Fan Yangi've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
What's new channel:
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 12 June 2026
- Activations: 15
Designed for traders seeking a dynamic approach to navigating price fluctuations, Bohr Breakout Scalper integrates multiple market-proven wave trading methodologies into a cohesive, adaptive system. It operates as a strategy integrator rather than a simple order executor, leveraging precision algorithms to identify favorable trading points amid market volatility—without relying on rigid, one-size-fits-all rules.
Signal:
- MT5:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333073 （The same strategy is applied to XAUUSD. Strongly select the XAUUSD adapted version:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161554）
Set Files
Core Functionality
- Multi-Wave Strategy Integration: Combines validated wave trading logics that work in synergy, like interlocking gears, to navigate changing market conditions. The system avoids over-reliance on single signals, balancing responsiveness with prudence.
- Risk Filtering System: Acts as a targeted risk management tool, identifying and filtering high-risk signals to mitigate potential losses. It processes order flow data to distinguish between genuine opportunities and market noise.
- High-Speed Execution Engine: Core algorithms operate in milliseconds to generate market-adapted strategies and execute trades within a single cycle. This design minimizes delays that could impact trade entry and exit points.
- Trend-Adaptive Framework: Integrates trend-following mechanisms to adjust to steady price climbs, sharp declines, or sudden reversals. The system modifies its approach dynamically instead of adhering to fixed plans.
Technical Foundation
- Expectation Calculation: Uses existing variable estimates to map potential price trajectories.
- Maximization Calculation: Refines these estimates to identify corresponding price levels for strategy execution.
Usage Notes
- Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 client terminals, in line with MQL5/MQL4 language specifications.
- No DLL calls or external dependencies—operates as a standalone compiled EX5/EX4 file.
- The number of allowed activations is set to 10 per buyer, covering multiple device and operating system configurations.
- Free updates are provided to all buyers, with manual installation required for version upgrades.
- For optimal performance, test the tool in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using historical data relevant to your trading instruments and timeframes.
Important Disclosures
- This tool is a trading (auxiliary) tool, not a guarantee of trading results. Past performance in backtesting or demo environments does not indicate future profitability.
- All trading involves inherent risks. Users should apply appropriate risk management practices, including position sizing and stop-loss orders.
- The tool undergoes formal functionality testing as required by the MQL5 Market, but no system can eliminate the risk of losses in financial markets.
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Minimum deposit
|$100~$500
|Leverage
|1:100 ~ 1:500
|Brokers
|Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level
What's new channel:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/03CA9E800E21D901
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