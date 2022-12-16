Deals history panel

  • Indicators
  • Fan Yang
    Fan Yang

    Fan Yang

    • CFA at  Apex Harbour Capital (HK) Limited
    • China
    • 5203
    4.1 (41)
    i've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
    What's new channel:
    11 products 12 signals
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 16 December 2022

A free deals history results panel. Its working principle is to calculate the monthly income by consulting historical trading records and display it in a tabular format. At the same time, it also statistics all the trading results of the current account, enabling traders to adjust their trading strategies based on historical data. If you have further requirements, please contact the developer.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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zhangkang168
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zhangkang168 2026.06.14 05:03 
 

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Brett
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Brett 2022.12.17 08:30 
 

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