Deals history panel
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Fan Yangi've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
What's new channel:
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 December 2022
A free deals history results panel. Its working principle is to calculate the monthly income by consulting historical trading records and display it in a tabular format. At the same time, it also statistics all the trading results of the current account, enabling traders to adjust their trading strategies based on historical data. If you have further requirements, please contact the developer.
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