AI Trading Assistant System

  • Utilities
  • Fan Yang
    Fan Yang

    Fan Yang

    • CFA at  Apex Harbour Capital (HK) Limited
    • China
    • 4953
    4.4 (35)
    i've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
    What's new channel:
    11 products 10 signals
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
TradingAssistant Product Introduction

MT5 chart-embedded trading assistant: quotes & order entry, AI signals, position management, tactics, stats, and settings — all in the Module Dock. AI signals require your confirmation before placing orders.

1. AI Configuration Tutorial (do this first)

1.1 Fill F7 inputs (recommended)

After attaching the EA, press F7. AI parameters are at the top:

·  AI.1 API Key — API secret key

·  AI.2 Model — model name, default deepseek-chat

·  AI.3 API URL — default https://api.deepseek.com/chat/completions

·  AI.4 timeout — WebRequest timeout (ms)

·  AI.5 max signals — max signals per request (about 3–5)

1.2 Allow WebRequest (required)

·  MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

·  Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

·  Add the API root host, e.g. https://api.deepseek.com (must match AI.3 host)

1.3 Fill the panel and generate signals

·  Open the Dock AI Signals page

·  Click "From Inputs" next to URL / Key to load AI.1 / AI.3 from F7 (or type directly)

·  Confirm model and settings, then click Generate AI Signals

·  Review direction, prices, lots, and rationale on each card, then click Place

Tip: If AI.1 / AI.3 are empty, From Inputs does nothing — fill F7 first or type in the panel.

2. Install and Attach

·  Place this project under MQL5\Experts\ (keep folder structure)

·  Open TradingAssistant.mq5 in MetaEditor and compile

·  Drag from Navigator onto the target chart

·  After ~10s loading, Module Dock appears; start in Settings to confirm language, Magic, lots, TP/SL

3. Feature Modules

Top Dock: six entries + theme toggle (dark / light):

·  Quote — quick buy/sell, planned orders; lots / TP / SL; drag rounded price cards on chart

·  AI Signals — chat completions (default DeepSeek); structured signal cards; confirm per row then Place

·  Order — positions / pendings; protect (TP/SL, BE, lock P/L), trail, close / reverse, amend pendings

·  Tactics — all open positions on current symbol: scale out, BE, lock+trail, bank / cut

·  Stats — day / month KPIs, equity curve, slippage, trade history

·  Settings — language (EN / ZH / AR), theme presets, trading defaults, panel visibility

4. Common Inputs (selected)

See Input/input.mq5:

·  AI.1–AI.5 — Key, model, URL, timeout, max signals

·  Remark — Magic, order comment

·  Risk — default TP / SL / lots

·  Tools — default trail distance, activation profit points, partial %

5. Notes

·  AI is assistive only: signals may be biased or stale; you must confirm before Place — do not blindly follow

·  Demo first: connect, generate, place, protect/trail, and verify stats before live

·  API Key: do not share screenshots containing the key or casually copy terminal files

·  Price levels: while EA is attached, chart built-in trade-level dragging is off — use rounded cards or Order module

·  Magic: when Magic filter is on, avoid conflicts with other EAs

6. Layout (brief)

TradingAssistant.mq5 (entry), MyApp.mq5 (hub), UI/, OneClickTrading/, AiSignalsModule/, ToolsModule/, TacticsModule/, StatsModule/, SettingsModule/, DragAdjuster/, Input/input.mq5


Recommended products
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
LT Support Resistance - Identify Support and Resistance Levels 100% Automatically Are you tired of wasting time drawing support and resistance lines manually? Or frustrated because you always miss that one crucial level? LT Support Resistance was developed to eliminate this chore by automatically identifying and plotting the most relevant zones for your asset across multiple timeframes simultaneously. == INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION OF CRITICAL LEVELS == Instead of drawing lines manually (which is sub
My Pivot
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Pivot is an Indicator based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. This Indicator will Plot 11 SR zones including Pivot Line which will definitely help you to understand the exact SR zones of the Market. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading S
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Cit VWAP Continuo
Mauricio Bornancin Cit
Indicators
Apresentação:  - O Indicador "VWAP Contínua" da CIT Group é um indicador especializado na bolsa brasileira (B3). Objetivo:  - Especificamente desenvolvido para o perfil de pessoas que operam IntraDay. Funcionamento:  - Calculado com base nos trades realizados durante o pregão, sendo atualizado a cada 1 segundo, tendo maior precisão dos preços Funcionalidades:  - Entrega de até 5 VWAPs simultâneas, onde as 4 primeiras são configuráveis, e a última é fixa sendo a diária  - Opção para visualizar di
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance
Mohamed Emad
Indicators
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator designed for traders who want to trade lower timeframes with higher timeframe accuracy. When your mouse cursor is on a line you can easily see fractal describtion and index of fractal candle  and timeframe of that fractal candle.  This indicator automatically detects H1 and D1 fractal levels and draws clean horizontal support and resistance lines on any lower timeframe chart (M1, M5, M15, M30). Now you can see where the
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Doctor Edge Strategy Range Breakout Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
5 (1)
Indicators
Doctor Edge Strategy Pro – Range & Breakout Zones Doctor Edge Strategy Pro is a professional indicator designed to simplify market reading based on range and breakout zones. It combines concepts of Price Action, ICT, and Smart Money Concepts, providing an automated and precise approach for traders of synthetic indices, cryptocurrencies, and Forex pairs. How It Works Doctor Edge Strategy Pro automatically draws on the chart: The range zone (lateral accumulation); The upper breakout zone (gr
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Experts
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Precision Momentum Trading for BTCUSD Hello, traders! I am BTC Trend Scalper MT5 — an intelligent Bitcoin trading Expert Advisor engineered to capture momentum moves with disciplined risk management. I am not a martingale. I am not a grid system. I am not a gambling robot. I am a trend-following scalper built specifically for traders who understand that protecting capital is more important than chasing every candle. My specialty? Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
More from author
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating four mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low cor
Leto Apex Scalper
Fan Yang
5 (3)
Experts
Leto Apex Scalper Official Manual Leto Apex Scalper Official Product Manual Slogan: Over 14 years dedicated to scalping trading. We stand guard over your USD. 1. Product Overview Leto Apex Scalper is a professional quantitative scalping EA strategy exclusively developed for XAUUSD (Gold), focused on long-term steady compound returns. We have full confidence in this trading system and have conducted in-depth strategy testing and optimization with a $10,000 live trading account to verify its long-
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
One Cent Machine
Fan Yang
4.2 (5)
Experts
Product Overview One Cent Machine is a fully automated expert advisor dedicated to gold trading. Functioning as a highly efficient profit-generating tool, it executes over 2,000 trades per day, with each 0.01 lot trade targeting a profit of 1–2 cents in cent accounts. This EA adopts a modified Martingale strategy combined with price trend analysis to determine trading directions. Meanwhile, it implements position-adding risk limits based on price levels at support and resistance zones, achievin
Bohr breakout scalper
Fan Yang
4 (3)
Experts
Bohr Breakout Scalper: Adaptive Wave Trading Tool for Automated Markets Designed for traders seeking a dynamic approach to navigating price fluctuations, Bohr Breakout Scalper integrates multiple market-proven wave trading methodologies into a cohesive, adaptive system. It operates as a strategy integrator rather than a simple order executor, leveraging precision algorithms to identify favorable trading points amid market volatility—without relying on rigid, one-size-fits-all rules. Signal: MT
Positions Panel
Fan Yang
Indicators
Positions panel This is a panel for counting current icon holdings. Convenient traders at any time to view the position and profit and loss situation. Perfect for traders who like to hold multiple orders at the same time. Main functions: Position statistics Total profit Average price calculation TP price calculation ST price calculation Positions valume
FREE
Deals history panel
Fan Yang
Indicators
A free deals history results panel. Its working principle is to calculate the monthly income by consulting historical trading records and display it in a tabular format. At the same time, it also statistics all the trading results of the current account, enabling traders to adjust their trading strategies based on historical data. If you have further requirements, please contact the developer.
FREE
Bohr breakout scalper MT4
Fan Yang
5 (1)
Experts
Bohr breakout scalper   is a fully automated robot based on a wave breakout strategy.  It is not a simple robot that just add pending orders at the extrem price, but a robot that dynamically adjusts it's trading strategy according to market price trends.This robot integrates a variety of wave trading strategies,enabling the robot to quickly make trading operations at the right price.Reliable risk filtering systems can filter out high-risk orders in a timely manner,and efficient algorithms can q
AI Group
Fan Yang
Utilities
Product Overview Trade with Natural Language, Let AI Execute Fully. This is a revolutionary MT5 trading program that allows you to describe trading strategies directly in natural language. AI will fully understand and automatically execute all trading operations. No programming knowledge required - simply describe your trading ideas, and the system will fully manage your trading account. It executes your strategy with creativity and optimizes trading strategies on its own! Contact me for a 15-d
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review