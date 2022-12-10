Market Swing Scanner Board

NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER!

Dear traders

I am glad to introduce the "Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator.

This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this style of trading and how it performs in the actual market. You are not late this is your time to try a change. You can use this tool to ride the trend from the top to the bottom or from the Bottom to the top!!!

HOW THE INDICATOR WORKS

Scale

  • OVS……Over Sold (Price is below the lower band)
  • OVB……Over Bought (Price is above the Upper band)
  • INSD…..Price is inside the channel

Back ground colors VS Timeframe Instructions

The colors on the above design each represent a specific channel for a specific timeframe as specified here under.

  • The orange background is for  M1, M5 and M15 timeframes
  • The forest green background is for   M30 and H1 timeframes.
  • The purple background is for H4 timeframes.
  • The blue background is for Daily timeframes.
  • The light green background is for Weekly timeframes.
  • The light blue background is for Monthly timeframes.

Navigation

  •  You may close the indicator by clicking on the close button.
  • You can maximize and minimize the indicator to let the chart visible.
  • You can open a pair chart on a specific timeframe by just clicking on the specific signal box on the indicator.

 

Input

  • You can add new pairs in the list.
  • You can Increase or reduce the size of the text by adjusting the scale size in the input. This will help to resolve the issue of text readability especially when you are using large or too small sized computer screen.
  • You can hide the channels on the chart. (Note: these channel looks a bit different from the Market Swing Index channel and thus why you need the Market Swing Index indicator for clear channels with added advantages). Therefore by default the channels on the Market Swing Scanner are set not show on the chart.

Last Words

Disclaimer: there is no guaranteed accurate signals from using this tool. Signals generated by this tool should not be considered as the final for making financial decisions. You are responsible for every action you take. 


Thank you for considering my product.


Produits recommandés
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
Indicateurs
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Bank Trade Levels
Sandeep Bhardwaj
Indicateurs
1.Indicator gives key trade levels with red and green arrows. 2. You need to manually mark these trade levels on higher time frame with horizontal line or area and take the trades based on price action on  lower timeframe at these trade levels. For example, see rejection or violation of these trade levels to go along or reverse the trade. (See attached screenshot) 3. You need to manually turn off signals for lower timeframes you comfortable working with. 4. Please note that you need to manually
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Forex 1 Minute Scalp With Arrow Premium
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading domain are reversal, retracement (or pullback), breakouts, and breakdowns. it work all currency pair, and work all timeframe 100% non repaint
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
Indicateurs
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
Intraday Levels Advanced
Expert Lims S.L
Indicateurs
Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicateurs
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicateurs
Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Drawing
Hiren Parekh
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis? Well, if you are a Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem. Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol. You can draw rectangles, lines, and eclipse. It will give an alert when touched/break on line. It work's on all Timeframes. Major Update Added:: 1}triangle 2}Fibonacci Retracement 3}Text Lable 4}Up/Down Arrow
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicateurs
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Japanese Technical Analysis
Noor Ghani Rahman
Experts
Mechanism : The EA opening trade base on the standard " Japanese CandleSticks Technical Analysis " and confirming the signal by various reversal zone define by "Divergence, Support and Resistance, and some common Indicators like Sto, Bollinger Band, MACD etc" under the CONFIRMATION INPUTS SETTINGS (True/false option). Lot Method: The EA is Implemented with fixed lot size and Auto lot base on specified Risk Management System base on the available account balance by some percent risk of that's. Tr
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Dans MetaTrader, tracer plusieurs   lignes horizontales   et suivre leurs niveaux de prix respectifs peut rapidement devenir fastidieux. Cet indicateur trace automatiquement plusieurs lignes horizontales à intervalles réguliers pour définir des alertes de prix, afficher des niveaux de support et résistance, ou pour tout autre besoin manuel. Cet indicateur est idéal pour les traders débutants sur le marché du Forex, à la recherche d’opportunités pour réaliser des profits rapides à l’achat et à la
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d'entrée clé sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d'une dynamique qui s'installe dans une direction et affiche un signal précis juste avant un mouvement majeur.  Obtenez le scanner multi-symboles et multi-timeframes ici : Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis automatiquement par l’indicateur. P
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicateurs
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Présentation de ProEngulfing - Votre Indicateur de Modèle Engulf Professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec ProEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu pour identifier et mettre en avant des modèles engulf qualifiés sur le marché du forex. Développé pour MetaTrader 4, ProEngulfing offre une approche méticuleuse de la reconnaissance des modèles engulf, garantissant que vous ne recevez que les signaux les plus fiables pour vos décisions de trading. Comment fonctionne ProEngu
Black Zone Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The BLACK ZONE PREMIUM INDICATOR is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant built to bring clarity, precision, and consistency to forex trading. It combines multi-timeframe market structure, trade forecasting, risk management, and live monitoring into one professional-grade tool. From planning trades to managing them with discipline, this indicator equips traders with everything they need to make informed and confident decisions. If you’ve been looking for a professional solution that simplifies
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicateurs
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicateurs
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicateurs
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicateurs
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicateurs
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicateurs
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicateurs
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Plus de l'auteur
King of Forex Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
King of Forex trend indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. This indicator doesn't repaint. The major function of this indicator is to show the major direction of the trend, the beginning and the end of the current trend. A bullish trend is when the indicator turns blue A bearish trend is when the indicator turns pink. This indicator is great for swing trading and day trading It works best on H1, H4, D and Weekly time-frames. It works on all pairs but it works best on
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Market Makers Trend Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Dear traders, here is my other tool called the "Market Makers Trend Index".   The Market Makers Trend Index is created for the purpose of helping majority of traders to analyse the market direction in an easy way. This indicator is for serious traders who are eager to add edging tools to their trading arsenal. What are you waiting for just grab your copy today and amake a difference.  WHY THIS TOOL This indicator help traders analyse the trend direction and trading signals with precision and eff
The Trend Monster
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Trend Monster is a trend following non repainting indicator based on moving averages. As traders we want to be careful not to trade against the trend. Therefore when you look at the chart as a trader you will have to ask yourself these kind of questions Is this market trending? Is this market ranging/trading sideways? Is this market bullish or bearish? What should I look for before I take a trade? Those are some critical questions that every trader should ask him/herself before taking any tr
Super Bands Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
NOTE-After the first 10 people to rent this product for 1 month then I will remove the 1 month renting option and leave the unlimited price only. Therefore don't rent it too late. Thanks for those who have rented yet. Don't miss out this offer! Few  people remaining. Special offer from 2500usd to 200usd 24 hours offer! Introduction Super bands Trend Indicator is an indicator designed to reveal the direction of the market Trend. The Indicator is based on moving averages, ichimoku, alligators, a
Forex Scalpers Index FSI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Forex Scalpers Index (FSI) is a trend following Indicator based on moving averages.  The purpose of this indicator is to be used for scalping all kinds of markets without limitations. The indicator can be used for any kind of currency pair. For those Scalpers who are looking for the indicator that can make their trading activities easy we recommend using this indicator because it provides many entry and exit opportunities. This indicator can be used on all timeframes. How it works. Colored
Perfect Trend Scanner
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed profitability! Invest wisely. The Perfect Trend Scanner is a trend following indicator which is designed to show you the direction of the current trend. The aim is to assist you not to trade against the trend. How it works. The indicator doesn't repaint. The indicator works on all time-frames. The pink histograms indicate a bearish trend while the blue histograms indicates a bullish trend /signals. You can us this indicator in the top down market analysis appro
Mane Flow Index MFI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Mane Flow Index is designed to help youu know where the market orders are flowing to. The indicator is based on moving averages. In other words it will show you where the investors capital is flowing to. In our trading activities we want to know where the capital is going so that we capitalize on the direction of the capital invested in the market. We want to trade with the trend! Not to go against it! How it works It is non repaint. It is suitable for all kind of markets It is suitable for
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Maximum Directional Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Maximum Directional Index (MDI) is designed for two purposes. 1. To show the direction of the trend (The blue yellow trend line) 2. To show the Overbought (Resistance) and Oversold (Support) zones for a trader to know whether the trend is about to reverse or not. It shows the maximum direction of the price trend. How it works 1. The indicator works on all time-frames but for clarity I recommend you use it on 5minutes, 15miutes, 30minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours time-frame charts. 2. The indicator c
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Omega Trend Oscillator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
The Account Flipper EA
Elias Mtwenge
Experts
OFFER! OFFER! From 450usd to 370usd this offer may end at any time from now! Don't miss this. Hi traders, I have created this EA and called it "The Account Flipper EA". This trading EA is for both newbies and professional traders. The first goal with this EA is to protect your capital first and the second is to grow your account. Therefore no risky strategies like grid, marti-angle, hedging, or any greedy trading strategies. We use a fixed lot size in every trade, SL, TP and break even all these
Infinity Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Hi traders, I'm glad to bring to you the market analysis tool called "Infinity Trend Indicator". The main goal of this indicator is to help you figure-out  the beginning of a new trend and the end of the trend current trend.  NOTE:  THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT!! How to use this Indicator 1. Based on the Infinity trend indicator only We look to buy when the yellow line is pointing or curving up after a strong bearish move We look to sell when the yellow line is pointing or curving downward aft
Infinity Oscillator Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now!  Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator. This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders. Parameters The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses. The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach
Trend Analyser Dashboard
Elias Mtwenge
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IMPORTANT; Price is subject to rise at any time from now! Do not miss this offer! Dear trader I am glad to introduce my new tool called Trend Analyser Dashboard to you. The design, style, and settings of this indicator  have been made simple to make its users not take too much time in understanding the indicator itself.   The purpose is to help traders in analysing the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend whether in weak trend or its strong trend. The indicator will also prov
Day Traders Master Board
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Reminder: After purchasing the unlimited version of this indicator send me the proof and I will add you to my private group so that you join the community and continue to learn more about this tool and grow together with other traders. You will also learn the strategy that will change your trading story! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my forex trading product called "Day Traders Master Board". This tool is designed for serious traders of any trading strategy.  My goal is to help trader b
Trend Shooter Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
NOTE: NEXT PRICE WILL BE 550$ Dear Trader I hope you have been eagerly waiting and looking for a tool to improve your trading. I am so glad to introduce my other product to you called Trend Shooter Index. The main goal of this tool is to help traders shoot the trend (target the trend) from the bottom or from the top of the trend for maximum profitability. How is the Indicator designed This tool is designed to show the following Red arrows pointing down for sell signals. Blue arrows pointing up f
Trend Hunters Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Note: The PRICE IS SUBJECT TO INCREASE AT ANY TIME FROM NOW!! DON'T MISS THIS BEST OFFER. Dear traders once again I am very glad to introduce to you my another trading tool called "Trend Hunter Indicator". This indicator is designed to help traders capture the trend from the beginning or the end of it. It is one of the indicator that if used wisely may  help you improve in your trading decisions. Timeframe   The indicator is for all timeframes Pairs The Indicator is for all pairs. Market Thi
Super Powers Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late. Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.  The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.  I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help y
Forex Sword Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
WARNING!! THIS SWORD IS TOO SHARP!    ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 8,000$ FOR UNLIMITED PLAN. Dear traders I am very glad once again to introduce to you my other tool called "Forex Sword Indicator". In short this tool is meant to give you an edge over the market that you have been waiting for  so long. Now, here it is. It is a very very simple tool but yet a dangerous sword. I call it a  Holy grail indicator!. I will not talk a lot about this tool. Just let the tool speak by itse
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Forex Sniper Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
WARNING: PRICE IS SUBJECT TO RISE AT ANY TIME. GET YOUR COPY TODAY TO AVOID MORE COST! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce to you my other tool called the Forex Sniper Entries Indicator. This tool is designed to help serious traders and investors capture big moves in the currency price movements. The philosophy behind this tool is all about winning big and riding the price movement from its beginning until the maximum point. We want to capture those big moves in both down and up markets as mu
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Sweet Arrows Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER! OFFER!    ONLY 5 COPIES REMAINING FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 360$ Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you. The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence. In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit. INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens. The signals don't lag meaning that it doe
Amazing Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today! Introduction Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called " Amazing Entries Indicator ". The Indicator is designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide
Confidence Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL) If you are looking for FAST , RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with. Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge. Many
Brilliant Oscillator BOS
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis