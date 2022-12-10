NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER!

I am glad to introduce the "Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the "Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the Market Swing Index Indicator.

HOW THE INDICATOR WORKS

Scale

OVS …… Over Sold (Price is below the lower band)

OVB …… Over Bought (Price is above the Upper band)

INSD …..Price is inside the channel

Back ground colors VS Timeframe Instructions

The colors on the above design each represent a specific channel for a specific timeframe as specified here under.

The orange background is for M1, M5 and M15 timeframes .

The forest green background is for M30 and H1 timeframes.

background M30 and H1 timeframes. The purple background is for H4 timeframes.

background H4 timeframes. The blue background is for Daily timeframes.

The light green background is for Weekly timeframes.

background Weekly timeframes. The light blue background is for Monthly timeframes .

Navigation

You may close the indicator by clicking on the close button.

You can maximize and minimize the indicator to let the chart visible.

You can open a pair chart on a specific timeframe by just clicking on the specific signal box on the indicator.

Input

You can add new pairs in the list.

You can Increase or reduce the size of the text by adjusting the scale size in the input. This will help to resolve the issue of text readability especially when you are using large or too small sized computer screen.

You can hide the channels on the chart. (Note: these channel looks a bit different from the Market Swing Index channel and thus why you need the Market Swing Index indicator for clear channels with added advantages). Therefore by default the channels on the Market Swing Scanner are set not show on the chart.

