Atlas Pro EA

ATLAS PRO is a dual-basket grid EA for MetaTrader 5 that runs independent BUY and SELL ladders, each with its own money profit target, hard risk cap, and built-in economic-calendar news filter.

It uses a controlled additive lot ladder (0.01, 0.02, 0.03…) — not an aggressive martingale — and is fully account-aware, auto-switching between hedging and netting so it never sends conflicting orders.

✅ Free demo included — backtest it on your own broker's history before going live.

How it works

Opens an initial position per enabled basket during your trading window.
As price travels by the configured grid distance, it layers additional orders on an additive lot ladder (0.01, 0.02, 0.03 …) — not an aggressive geometric martingale.
Each basket closes as a batch once it reaches its money profit target; large baskets also use oldest+newest pair-closing to bank profit incrementally.
Every new order is pre-checked against the broker's volume limit, max lot, and free margin — orders that don't fit are skipped, never rejected.
Key features

Dual independent baskets (BUY / SELL), each toggleable
Additive layered-averaging grid with configurable step (in points)
Per-basket money profit target
Three stop-loss modes: per-basket, equity %, or account-currency drawdown
Built-in MT5 economic-calendar news filter (High or High+Medium impact; configurable minutes before/after)
Day-of-week and session time scheduling
Two strategy modes: Grid Reversal and Trend-filtered (MA-based)
Duplicate-price protection and minimum grid distance
Branded on-chart dashboard, chart theme, and watermark (all optional)
Magic-number isolation — safe to run alongside other EAs
Recommendations

Symbols: EURUSD / your tested majors (works on any symbol)
Timeframe: H1, 15m, 5m ...... (grid logic evaluates per M1 bar internally)
Account: Hedging recommended for full dual-basket behaviour; netting supported in single-direction mode
Minimum deposit: state your tested figure, e.g. $1,000 for 0.01 lots
Use a low-spread ECN broker; VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Inputs
Core: Lots, Profit_Close, Grid_Pips, MaxOrdersPerSide, MaxLot, enable/disable each basket, MagicStart, TradeComment · Schedule: day toggles, StartHour/EndHour · Grid: MinDistancePoints · Risk: MaxStopLoss + mode · News: filter toggle, impact level, minutes before/after · Strategy: mode, trend timeframe & MA period · Branding: dashboard, theme, watermark.

Important
Grid and averaging systems carry inherent risk: an unclosed basket can accumulate positions during extended trends. Always configure a stop-loss mode and position sizing appropriate to your capital, and test on your broker's history and a demo account before going live. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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