Trade Panel Utility

5

Simple but convenient trade panel that will allow you to place market orders and manage your positions.

Can be used to;

  • Place a stop loss and take profit order. 
  • Move your stop loss to break even.
  • Move your trailing stop.
  • Reduce your position after price has moved X pips/points in your favor.
  • Delete and close all your open positions.
Can be used on any financial asset and time frame. It works on all brokers.

Reviews 1
maxson02
408
maxson02 2023.01.21 02:57 
 

Very easy to use and simple love it.

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Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Open trades knowing what your risk will be. The calculator returns the lot size for the MT4 desktop terminal and the units for mobile terminals. It works on every instrument that your broker offers (forex, gold, commodities, etc.) It can also be used to open market and pending orders with just one click. This system  adds an improvement to MT4's user interface.
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The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT4 helps you predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your b
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5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
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The EA only opens trades at the beginning of a new candle and the user has the option to input fixed TP, SL and TS or ATR (dynamic) targets. The Expert can open multiple trades if the user decides to average down the entry price. When Max. number of trades is greater than 1, the EA will calculate its own Stop Loss. Fully automated trading Expert Advisor that works on every financial instrument, currency pair and time frame. To learn how to set it, scroll down and watch my video on youtube. To t
MSD Utility
Kevin Beltran Keena
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Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Session
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5 (1)
Indicators
Easy to use indicator that will help you place your pending and market orders with great accuracy. The indicator plots the order blocks based on how price reacts to current market structure. These key levels represent supply and demand zones and the Smart Blocks Trading System indicator uses price to assess whether an asset is being accumulated or distributed. It can be used on any financial instrument, and on any given time frame. BoS stands for Break of (market) Structure. The blue and red d
Market Sessions Indicator MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Swing and Scalping EA MT5
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Experts
The EA only opens trades at the beginning of a new candle and the user has the option to input fixed TP, SL and TS or ATR (dynamic) targets. The Expert can open multiple trades if the user decides to average down the entry price. When Max. number of trades is greater than 1, the EA will calculate its own Stop Loss. Fully automated trading Expert Advisor that works on every financial instrument, currency pair and time frame. To learn how to set it, scroll down and watch my video on youtube. To te
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
MSD Utility MT5
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Utilities
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility MT5        Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Mar
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maxson02
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maxson02 2023.01.21 02:57 
 

Very easy to use and simple love it.

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