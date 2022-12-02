Trade Panel Utility

5

Simple but convenient trade panel that will allow you to place market orders and manage your positions.

Can be used to;

  • Place a stop loss and take profit order. 
  • Move your stop loss to break even.
  • Move your trailing stop.
  • Reduce your position after price has moved X pips/points in your favor.
  • Delete and close all your open positions.
Can be used on any financial asset and time frame. It works on all brokers.

Recensioni 1
maxson02
408
maxson02 2023.01.21 02:57 
 

Very easy to use and simple love it.

