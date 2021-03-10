The Market Sessions Indicator for MT4 helps you predict market turnarounds by detecting major supply and demand areas.

These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open.

It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session.

This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses.

The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your broker offers.

Best used on 1 minute to 1 hour time frames.