Ice Scalper Pro

2.5

Ice Scalper Pro is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effective breakout strategy, advanced money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques that allow it to detect a change in trend very early. 

Current price $55 for the first hundred (100)  buyers, final price will be $9999.

MT4 Version  : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94060

The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. The pending orders are placed at the level of the previous high for buy orders and at the level of the previous low for sell orders.

It should be noted, however, that the strategy performs by accumulating small gains with each trade. It is therefore important to choose a broker that offers low spreads and commissions coupled with fast order execution.

No Martingale or Grid trading strategies or other dangerous methods, which in the end explode your account.

The backtests presented in the screenshots were performed with my personal settings but keep in mind that there may be better settings. Please download the free demo to perform your own tests. Neither tester nor live performance in the past ensures future results. Risk settings should not be based on backtests. Lower risks means lower possible returns.

Parameters:

1. Main parameters

  • Timeframe : The period of time used to identify highs and lows ;
  • Start_Bars : The number of candles from which to start looking for the previous highs and lows ;
  • Expiration_Hours : The number of hours of life of the pending order ;
  • Nb_candles : The number of candles to use to find the previous highs and lows ;
  • Magic number : This number must be unique for each EA in your account, because the EA use it to identify their own transactions (You can put any integer).

2. time parameter

  • UseTimeFilter : If true trades will be placed between Starttradingtime and  Endtradingtime. All orders and positions will be closed at  Endtradingtime ;
  • StarttradingtimeHour : The hour  from which trades can be placed ;
  • StarttradingtimeMin : The minutes from which trades can be placed ;
  • EndtradingtimeHOUR : The hour s after which trades cannot be placed.
  • EndtradingtimeMin : The minutes after which trades cannot be placed.

3. Lot settings

  • Lots : The number of lots to be indicated manually ;
  • RiskPercent : The percentage of capital to risk for each trade (set to 0 to use Lots).
  • Lotfactor : The lot will be multiplied by the lotfactor for the next stop loss order (if you don't want to use it leave it at 1. Only works with manual Lots)

4. Parameter of the opening trades

  • shifthigh : The distance between the previous high and the the pending order ;
  • shiftlow : The distance from the previous low to the pending order ;
  • MinDistPoints : The minimum distance from the previous high (low) to the price that allows placing orders ;
  • Tp_points :  The distance between the price of the pending order and the TP; (let the default value or as far as possible because virtual tp is better to avoid slippage)
  • Virtual_Tp_Points : The distance between the price of the pending order and the TP ;
  • Sl_Points : The distance between the price of the pending order and the Sl ;
  • Trailing_Sl_Points : The distance between the trailing stop and the current market price ;
  • Tsl_Trigger_Points:  The Trailing Stop is activated as soon as a trade has a profit above the trigger points.

5.Close trades settings

  • CLOSETimeframe : The basic period for the algorithm to close the position (the shorter it is the more it avoids big losses);
  • Period : The second period to permit the algorithm to filter noise.

6.Challenge settings

  • Drawdown_monitoring : If True The EA will close your trade if reach the daily_drawdown percent minus 5% ;
  • capital_challenge : The starting capital of your challenge account ;
  • drawndown_percent : daily drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded ;
  • O_drawndown_percent : the overall drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded.
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Hour : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Min : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown


Setup :

- Open 1H period charts for the EURUSD and USDJPY pairs.

- Attach the EA to each chart and make sure to set different magic numbers.

- Define the desired lot size, fixed (by defining Lots) and setting 0 to Riskpercent or dynamically calculated (Riskpercent).


*Set Time Filter according to your broker server time that you can find on the top left corner of the screen. 




Reviews 6
TEC GIRL
23
TEC GIRL 2023.12.10 13:55 
 

When i backtested the EA it was really promising but once on my live account there were a few differences due to slippage. But once you've found the right broker, the EA works perfectly. Thanks to the seller for allowing us to have such an EA at this price.

cutter44
201
cutter44 2023.02.11 22:10 
 

only had it running for the past week I like it totally worth the money. little slower than a regular grid etc style bot but the drawdown is like very low. you can actually sleep well with this thing on.

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Passakon Ekaburudkul
373
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.04.06 19:04 
 

One star is enough.

TEC GIRL
23
TEC GIRL 2023.12.10 13:55 
 

When i backtested the EA it was really promising but once on my live account there were a few differences due to slippage. But once you've found the right broker, the EA works perfectly. Thanks to the seller for allowing us to have such an EA at this price.

Bob0511
632
Bob0511 2023.03.17 19:50 
 

Winnings are very small, but loses are big. After two weeks on live account big loss.

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.03.17 20:34
Hi, sorry the strategy didn't work for you in 2 weeks but it is clearly mentioned in the description that the strategy works by accumulating small gains and over the long term.
Daniel D
512
Daniel D 2023.02.24 09:23 
 

- just bought it today , waiting for set file from the author, ive added it today to live account , will post more update after 4 weeks

-1st March update: ive pluged the robot on live account from 24th Feb till today 1st march, the result up to now is losing -17.74, when i back test same period it gives wining profit 48.35USD!!! something is not right here attached in the comment screenshot

will update the review after 3 weeks.

- 3rd march Update: i dont know how old the owner of this product is but looking at his childish reply to someone who paid for the product teach us alot, my comment was specific that back test gives win and real account for same period gives loss and i attached a screenshot showing you the issue in the comment section, and it seems other client gave you review with same issue, there is nothing against you, if you dont want to see that and work on the issue and prefer to reply in such arrogant way then good luck! i might lost 134 USD but your ego and arrogance will cost you losing more poeple will never trust your products in the future. i replied to your private message when you asked me to change my review and i replied to you i will if you work in the ea and i see better result , your strategy after careful look from other programmer is simply copy paste from another EA , didnt want to post all this i thought you might need another chance to rethink your way to reply, but here you go. if you comment again with such manners ill post your private message asking me to change the review. Manners is more important that numbers. thats a lesson to all of us. PS: the issue has nothing to do with broker slipage whatever excuse incase someone asking, thats excuse might effect with few pips not that huge deference. you advice me gambling loool?!! :) gambling was paying money to try this product and here we all see the result. showing backtest then attacking your clients with such bad manners when they give you review that in real account it gives the opposite result and throwing the "broker slippage" etc excuses is such a great way to start your business quest! good luck in your quest! now you have choice to act as grown person, look at the issue in your ea to improve it, then we give it another test and if there is better result i will update the review accordingly, or, you can simply repeat same excuse you mentioned before " you are giving this because only one lose! go gamble! etc!" be in denial and celebrate the 134 USD you gained form this quest. there is always a choice.

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.03.03 10:00
You are giving one star because you got one loss in one week when you said you were going to do the review in 3 weeks? Trading is a long term process and if you want to get rich overnight I advise you to gamble. Good luck in your quest.
When all the trades were positive he didn't say anything, he only needed one negative trade to come here and complain that the results are different from the backtest while in his own screenshot the EA takes exactly the same trades in live and in the backtest. The only difference comes from the slippage of his broker but he doesn't want to understand anything.
cutter44
201
cutter44 2023.02.11 22:10 
 

only had it running for the past week I like it totally worth the money. little slower than a regular grid etc style bot but the drawdown is like very low. you can actually sleep well with this thing on.

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.11 23:26
Thank you for your feedback. Indeed you are right, Ice Scalper pro allows to make stable profits on the long term with very low drawdown.
Ya Qiang Ma
187
Ya Qiang Ma 2023.02.08 12:50 
 

我购买的为什么只有5个激活数量，不是10个。亏损

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.08 12:56
你好，随着价格的提高，激活的数量也在增加
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