Pivot Point Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses traditional technical analysis in combination with Artificial Intelligence to predict market movements. This EA makes use of reinforcement learning (RL) that are trained using data from various symbols. Thus, Pivot Points Master works on all possible assets, as long as you set the right parameters. Major US indices such as the US100, US500 and US30 are the most suitable assets for this strategy as they are very sensitive to pivot points.

To learn more about the strategy, please read this blog post : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752239

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 2 of 5 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $250 The price of this EA will be increased steadily, to limit the number of users trading with this system.

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95981

Settings

Defaults settings shown in the screenshots below are for US100, US500 and US30. Feel free to backtest and find the right configurations for each of your assets.

Recommendations

Trading pairs

US100, US500, US30

Timeframe

2H

Minimum deposit / Max lot size

$100/0.1

Optimal deposit / Max lot size

$1000/1



