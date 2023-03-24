Pivot Points Master

5

Pivot Point Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses traditional technical analysis in combination with Artificial Intelligence to predict market movements. This EA makes use of reinforcement learning (RL) that are trained using data from various symbols. Thus, Pivot Points Master works on all possible assets, as long as you set the right parameters. Major US indices such as the US100, US500 and US30 are the most suitable assets for this strategy as they are very sensitive to pivot points.

To learn more about the strategy, please read this blog post : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752239

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 2 of 5 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $250

The price of this EA will be increased steadily, to limit the number of users trading with this system.

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95981

Settings

Defaults settings shown in the screenshots below are for US100, US500 and US30. Feel free to backtest and find the right configurations for each of your assets.

Recommendations

Trading pairs  
 US100, US500, US30                        
Timeframe
 2H
Minimum deposit / Max lot size
 $100/0.1
Optimal deposit / Max lot size
 $1000/1


Reviews 1
Rafał Plura
936
Rafał Plura 2023.07.13 06:57 
 

I am very impressed with the work of EA comes in perfect moments, very well thought out and profitable EA, I wish there were more like this on mql5 best regards

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Rafał Plura
936
Rafał Plura 2023.07.13 06:57 
 

I am very impressed with the work of EA comes in perfect moments, very well thought out and profitable EA, I wish there were more like this on mql5 best regards

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.07.13 14:49
You're welcome, we're doing everything we can to ensure that our EAs are as faithful as possible to our backtests under real-trading conditions.
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