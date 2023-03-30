Pivot Point Master MT4

Pivot Point Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses traditional technical analysis in combination with Artificial Intelligence to predict market movements. This EA makes use of reinforcement learning (RL) that are trained using data from various symbols. Thus, Pivot Points Master works on all possible assets, as long as you set the right parameters. Major US indices such as the US100, US500 and US30 are the most suitable assets for this strategy as they are very sensitive to pivot points.

To learn more about the strategy, please read this blog post : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752239

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 5 of 5 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $250

The price of this EA will be increased steadily, to limit the number of users trading with this system.

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95744

Settings

Defaults settings shown in the screenshots below are for US100, US500 and US30. Feel free to backtest and find the right configurations for each of your assets.

Recommendations

Trading pairs  
 US100, US500, US30                        
Timeframe
 4H
Minimum deposit / Max lot size
 $100/0.1
Optimal deposit / Max lot size
 $1000/1


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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