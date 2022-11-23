Ice Breakeven EA

4.67

This EA allows you to secure a position by closing a percentage of the position and changing the stop loss once the price reaches the trigger.

Please leave a comment. Thank you !!!

Settings :

  • percentage : the lots percentage to close at breakeven
  • buffer : the distance between the entry price and the new sl 
  • trigger : distance in points to activate the breakeven
  • Lots : the volume you use to open the position. (Very important: it must be the same lot as the position)

Reviews 3
M0M013
24
M0M013 2022.11.28 23:48 
 

Thanks you

Abdourahamane Abdoul.D
28
Abdourahamane Abdoul.D 2022.11.28 16:07 
 

thank you for sharing this great and practical app.

Justin TAPSOBA
28
Justin TAPSOBA 2022.11.28 01:10 
 

Excellent EA, thanks to the developer for giving it to us for free. However. it would be nice to add several tp levels or a trailling stop

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M0M013
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M0M013 2022.11.28 23:48 
 

Thanks you

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2022.11.30 13:43
You are welcome
Abdourahamane Abdoul.D
28
Abdourahamane Abdoul.D 2022.11.28 16:07 
 

thank you for sharing this great and practical app.

Justin TAPSOBA
28
Justin TAPSOBA 2022.11.28 01:10 
 

Excellent EA, thanks to the developer for giving it to us for free. However. it would be nice to add several tp levels or a trailling stop

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2022.11.28 09:40
Thank you for your feedback. I wil add a trailling stop in the next update.
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