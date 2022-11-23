Ice Breakeven EA
- Utilities
-
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric KaboreI am a self-taught developer with a passion for finance. I have been a trader for years and started developing trading algorithms some time ago.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 December 2022
This EA allows you to secure a position by closing a percentage of the position and changing the stop loss once the price reaches the trigger.
Please leave a comment. Thank you !!!
Settings :
- percentage : the lots percentage to close at breakeven
- buffer : the distance between the entry price and the new sl
- trigger : distance in points to activate the breakeven
- Lots : the volume you use to open the position. (Very important: it must be the same lot as the position)
Thanks you