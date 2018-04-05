GOLD Climber

GOLD Climber is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effective breakout strategy, advanced money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques that allow it to detect a change in trend very early. 

The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. The pending orders are placed at the level that is determined by a sophisticated algorithm.

Current price $199 for the first ten (10)  buyers, next price will be $599. I plan to only sell 100 copies.

The live Signal and backtests presented in the screenshots are performed with defaults settings but keep in mind that there may be better settings. Please download the free demo to perform your own tests. Neither tester nor live performance in the past ensures future results. Risk settings should not be based on backtests. Lower risks means lower possible returns.

No Martingale or Grid trading strategies or other dangerous methods, which in the end explode your account.

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