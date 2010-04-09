Macd Masterpiece

Macd Masterpiece is one of the best expert advisors developed with the MACD indicator to trade in the forex market. Macd Masterpiece uses advanced grid system and money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques to hedge risk. In addition, it has very strong and useful systems integrated  which protects your profits, precise entry and exit trading algorithms, drawdown protection system and etc.

Backtests presented in the screenshots are performed with defaults settings with NASDAQ but keep in mind that there may be better settings. Please download the free demo to perform your own tests. Neither tester nor live performance in the past ensures future results. Risk settings should not be based on backtests. Lower risks means lower possible returns.

This ea has a myfxbook account that allows you to assess the ea's performance since August 2024.

""""myfxbook.com/members/cedo32/macd-masterpiece/11063777"""

Parameters:

1. Main parameters

  • UseProfittarget = If true the ea will set a take profit for all positions;
  • Profit_target = The take profit in points;
  • UseGrid = If true the ea will manage trade with grid;
  • Grid_size = The grid sytem lentgh;
  • Max_Buy_Grid = Max grid buy positions;
  • Max_Sell_Grid = Max grid sell positions ;
  • int GridSl_Points = Each grid position stop loss in points;
  • Grid_multiplicateur = Increase the next grip position by this coefficient;
  • Grid_Trigger_buffer = Grid breakeven buffer in points;

2. time parameter

  • Usetimefilter : If true,  All orders and positions will be placed only during allowed time;
  • StarttradingtimeHour : The hour from which the trade can be placed ;
  • StarttradingtimeMin : The minutes from which the trade can be placed  ;
  • EndtradingtimeHOUR : The hour after which the trade can't be placed .
  • EndtradingtimeMin : The minutes after which the trade can't be placed .

3. Lot settings

  • Lots : The number of lots to be indicated manually ;
  • RiskPercent : The percentage of capital to risk for each trade (set to 0 to use Lots).
  • Lotfactor : The lot will be multiplied by the lotfactor for the next stop loss order if you USEmartingale is true.
  • Useaveraging : If true, the EA will open trades to recover a loss from previous trade.
  • Recuperation : It is a lot multiplier for the averaging.
  • RR_recup : The averaging orders risk to reward ratio.

4. Parameter of the opening trades

  • shifthigh : The distance between the previous high and the the pending order ;
  • shiftlow : The distance from the previous low to the pending order ;
  • RR : The initial risk to reward ratio

5.Close trades settings

  • min_amplitude : The range accepted minimum size;
  • max_amplitude : The maximum size that the range can take.

6.Challenge settings

  • Drawdown_monitoring : If True The EA will close your trade if reach the daily_drawdown percent minus 5% ;
  • capital_challenge : The starting capital of your challenge account ;
  • drawndown_percent : daily drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded ;
  • O_drawndown_percent : the overall drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded.
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Hour : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Min : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown



