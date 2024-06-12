Price Volume Alert For MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 June 2024
Indicator introduction:
- The indicator is calculated by volumes and prices, It is a single side indicator, only has up arrow signals.
- It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators, and you need to find the most efficient time to use it in order to acquire a high winning probability.
- The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when the indicator before k line has an up arrow.
- The indicator's parameters can be changed, including the computation period of the prices and volumes, alert repetition times, and the seconds of alert pause.
- It applies to any timeframe.It is suitable for M1 and above time frames.
- The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots, I hope this indicator can be helpful to your trading.
My other indicators and EAs can be found at here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/hzx/seller