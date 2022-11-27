High Low Trend for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 November 2022
Indicator introduction:
- The indicator draws trend line and histogram, It has small price lag, and has no future functions, the signals will not drift.
- When the market is under inter-area oscillations, If the indicator appears red and green histogram, this is a low price zone, if the indicator appears magenta and yellow histogram , this is a high price zone. It can also be used to analyze market's trend according to the high and low price zone.
- The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when the indicator previous k line has an up arrow or down arrow, so as to provide convenience for you to use this signal to trade at some times.
- The indicator has changeable parameters, including the hight of the histogram, the period and proportion of the lines.
- It applies to any timeframes, it is suitable for M1 and above timeframes.
The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots, I hope this indicator can be helpful to your trading.