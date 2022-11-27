High Low Trend for MT5

Indicator introduction:

  • The indicator draws trend line and histogram, It has small price lag, and has no future functions, the signals will not drift.
  • When the market is under inter-area oscillations, If the indicator appears red and green histogram, this is a low price zone, if the indicator appears magenta and yellow histogram , this is a high price zone. It can also be used to analyze market's trend according to the high and low price zone.
  • The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when the indicator previous k line has an up arrow or down arrow, so as to provide convenience for you to use this signal to trade at some times.
  • The indicator has changeable parameters, including the hight of the histogram, the period  and proportion of the lines. 
  • It applies to any timeframes, it is suitable for M1 and above timeframes. 

The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots, I hope this indicator can be helpful to your trading.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Trend Line1
Zhi Xian Hou
5 (6)
Indicators
Indicator Introduction: The indicator comes from network ,It is more stable relative to RSI or CCI. You can set the indicator to send emails/notifications/alerts when the previous bar has an up or down arrow, you can specify the text of emails by inputing string into the parameter box of  "UpMessages/DownMessages". It can be used to analyze market trend and design new expert that is based on trend. If the indicator below the axis ,this is a buy zone. The trend indicator is suitable for M1 and ab
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Alert Waves for mt5
Zhi Xian Hou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator introduction: The indicator draws wave lines and histograms, It has small price lag, and the signal will not drift. The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when previous k line has an up arrow and it is under the histogram sections or it has a down arrow. you can choose whether or not to send the two kind of alerts, the alerts repetition times can also be changed. If the indicator appears red and green histograms, this is a buy zone. It can be used to analyze mar
FREE
Price Volume Alert For MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
Indicator introduction: The indicator is calculated by volumes and prices, It is a single side indicator, only has up arrow signals. It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators, and you need to find the most efficient time to use it in order to acquire a high winning probability. The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when the indicator before k line has an up arrow. The indicator's parameters can be changed, including the computation period of the
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Waterfall Trend Indicator MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
The Waterfall Trend Indicator MT5 uses line regression algorithm, using "Waterfall" in its name is in that it like waterfall when there is a strong down market trend. The indicator draws seven lines, one of which is sold line, others are dash line, the sold line is more stable. Indicator introduction  The indicator can effectively filter price noise since it is calculated with line regression. It can be used to analyze market trend and design new expert that is based on trend. When the trend lin
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
Gold EA MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
GOLD EA MT5 is a fully automated trading robot, which is developed by using the "Trend for MT5" indicator. It is based on the neural network+grid system, it selects trading opportunities with high probability of profit and low risk. The minimum initial deposit is 250 USD per 0.01 initial lots, every position has a hidden stop loss. EA has good performances on XAUUSD, and the maximum drawdown is relatively low. You can use 1-minute open price backtest   mode on MT5 client to do backtest. The val
Top Bottom Indicator
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
Indicator Introduction The indicator is designed according to moving average formulas, which is more stable and  has less lag than  RSI or CCI. The indicator has three indicator values, the moving average period and the colors of the line can be manually changed.  What can this indicator brings to you? Accurate entry signals: The indicator draws up and down arrow signals. Multi-period trend analysis: Loading this indicator into a large timeframe chart and a small timeframe chart, the effect of
Channel Trend Lines
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
Indicator introduction:  A channel and trend line indicator, which is a good tool for manual trading, and also can be used for creating new EAs, without drifting or repainting.  It applies to any timeframes and any symbols.   The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely, buffer 0 corresponds to the bold trend line, buffer 4 and 5 respectively corresponds to the channel's upper and lower f
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