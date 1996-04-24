Top Bottom Indicator

Indicator Introduction

The indicator is designed according to moving average formulas, which is more stable and has less lag than RSI or CCI. The indicator has three indicator values, the moving average period and the colors of the line can be manually changed.

What can this indicator brings to you?

Accurate entry signals: The indicator draws up and down arrow signals. Multi-period trend analysis: Loading this indicator into a large timeframe chart and a small timeframe chart, the effect of using it will be better. Judge the trend direction according to the indicator color on the large timeframe chart, and enter the market according to the signals on a small timeframe chart. Judging high price and low price section: The value of the indicator is always between 0 and 100, based on this, the relative position of the price can be analyzed. when the trend line is higher than 80, the price is at an overbought section, you can choose opportunities to open buy positions. when the trend line is below 20, the price is at an oversold section , you can choose opportunities to open sell positions; Designing new EAs:you can design new EAs based on the direction of the trend line or the divergence of the indicator; Alarms: When there are up or down arrow signals, or two lines above 80 and have an up cross or below 20 and have a down cross, it can send emails and massages to the mobile client, and at the same time send alerts in the chart window, which allows you to get instant signal without watching the signals by yourself all the time. The number of reminder repetitions of every time can be manually modified, and the three types of message reminders can be manually turned off or on.

The indicator draws trend lines in a simple and intuitive way, it is easy to use;

It has strong predictability for prices, and the value of the indicator is always between 0-100, which can predict the relatively high or low price;

Robust, without frequent trend signal reverses;

Small lag, it is able to change the trend line colors at the initial stage of price reversal;



Applicable to all timeframes and any symbols;

Trend lines and arrow signals will not drift and repaint;

The indicator is shown in the following figures, you can download the indicator and backtest it on MT5 terminals.



