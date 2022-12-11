The Wick Fill Finder

FIRST: I am NOT a coder !

I am a TRADER that was forced to code, because i needed some special tools!

So i am sorry for minor graphic-bugs and so on...

#############################################################################


- simple Price Action Indicator

- NON Lagging ! the Alert shows instantly whats happening

- there is a VOLUME-Filter(Candle-Size in points)  to avoid alerts with tiny Candles during a NON-VOLUME-Time

plus you have a RANGE-Filter-Option (to make sure you get only the highest/lowest within that RANGE!)

- recommended SETUP is: 25-30% Wicksize ( means the %percentage of the whole Candle) bullish or bearish --> can easily be adjusted - user defined

- recommended Timeframe: M30 (with some experience it works with H1 and especially H4 too)

HOW to trade:

1. wait for the ALERT --> the WICK should have exceeded a certain RANGE (means the High/Low should have created a new High/Low)

2. wait for the 1. M1 Candle going in your direction(to close!)

3. execute when PRICE exceeds that M1 candle and SL below/above the " WICKFILL"-Candle#s LOW/HIGH



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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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FIRST: I am NOT a coder ! I am a TRADER that was forced to code, because i needed some special tools! So i am sorry for minor graphic-bugs and so on... ############################################################################# - simple Price Action Indicator - we   recommend   it for   CURRENCY   and GOLD Trades - NON Lagging ! the Alert shows instantly whats happening --> thats why the ARROW   appears   at the MOMENT the REVERSAL-Candle gets   EXCEEDED SETUP: -   recommended   SETUP is: 3 C
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Indicators
- simple PRICE Action Indicator/ Tool  -   SELF-Adjusting - you choose the UPPER Border of your RANGE ( Resistance) - you choose the LOWER Border of your RANGE ( Support) # Alert happens when the PRICE    TOUCHes    1 of these Borders # (we release a CLOSED above/below - Version too)  - popup Alert or custom sound  - PUSH notification ( no email - that tool is for quicker action) - once a Border got hit -->   it doesnt disappear   --> it goes a selectable amount of POINTS ( RANGE(new) ) above/b
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Indicators
- simple PRICE Action Indicator/ Tool  -   SELF-Adjusting - you choose the UPPER Border of your RANGE ( Resistance) - you choose the LOWER Border of your RANGE ( Support) # Alert happens when the PRICE    CLOSES    above/below 1 of these Borders # (we released a TOUCH - Version too)  - popup Alert or custom sound  - PUSH notification  - eMAIL notification - once a Border got crossed(closed candle! )-->   it doesnt disappear   --> it goes a selectable amount of POINTS ( RANGE(new) ) above/below t
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