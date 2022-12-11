The Wick Fill Finder

FIRST: I am NOT a coder !

I am a TRADER that was forced to code, because i needed some special tools!

So i am sorry for minor graphic-bugs and so on...

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- simple Price Action Indicator

- NON Lagging ! the Alert shows instantly whats happening

- there is a VOLUME-Filter(Candle-Size in points) to avoid alerts with tiny Candles during a NON-VOLUME-Time

plus you have a RANGE-Filter-Option (to make sure you get only the highest/lowest within that RANGE!)

- recommended SETUP is: 25-30% Wicksize ( means the %percentage of the whole Candle) bullish or bearish --> can easily be adjusted - user defined

- recommended Timeframe: M30 (with some experience it works with H1 and especially H4 too)

HOW to trade:

1. wait for the ALERT --> the WICK should have exceeded a certain RANGE (means the High/Low should have created a new High/Low)

2. wait for the 1. M1 Candle going in your direction(to close!)

3. execute when PRICE exceeds that M1 candle and SL below/above the " WICKFILL"-Candle#s LOW/HIGH







