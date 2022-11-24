Range Support Resistance Breakout Closed Alarm
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- simple PRICE Action Indicator/ Tool - SELF-Adjusting
- you choose the UPPER Border of your RANGE ( Resistance)
- you choose the LOWER Border of your RANGE ( Support)
# Alert happens when the PRICE CLOSES above/below 1 of these Borders # (we released a TOUCH - Version too)
- popup Alert or custom sound
- PUSH notification
- eMAIL notification
- once a Border got crossed(closed candle! )--> it doesnt disappear --> it goes a selectable amount of POINTS (RANGE(new)) above/below the HIGH/ LOW of the previous CANDLE
--> we recommend to leave RANGE(new) at 1 (point)
* dont work in the TESTER ! makes no sense at all