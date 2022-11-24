Range Support Resistance Breakout Closed Alarm

- simple PRICE Action Indicator/ Tool - SELF-Adjusting

- you choose the UPPER Border of your RANGE ( Resistance)

- you choose the LOWER Border of your RANGE ( Support)

# Alert happens when the PRICE CLOSES above/below 1 of these Borders # (we released a TOUCH - Version too)

- popup Alert or custom sound

- PUSH notification

- eMAIL notification

- once a Border got crossed(closed candle! )--> it doesnt disappear --> it goes a selectable amount of POINTS (RANGE(new)) above/below the HIGH/ LOW of the previous CANDLE

--> we recommend to leave RANGE(new) at 1 (point)











* dont work in the TESTER ! makes no sense at all



