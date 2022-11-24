Range Support Resistance Breakout Touch Alarm

- simple PRICE Action Indicator/ Tool  - SELF-Adjusting

- you choose the UPPER Border of your RANGE ( Resistance)

- you choose the LOWER Border of your RANGE ( Support)

# Alert happens when the PRICE   TOUCHes   1 of these Borders # (we release a CLOSED above/below - Version too)

 - popup Alert or custom sound

 - PUSH notification ( no email - that tool is for quicker action)

- once a Border got hit --> it doesnt disappear --> it goes a selectable amount of POINTS (RANGE(new)) above/below the HIGH/ LOW of the current(or other TF) CANDLE

--> so if the PRICE moves very quick it could alert 2x or even 3x

--> the SETUP for FOREX(currency/ XAUUSD) should be at: 10 to 30 (10-30 points/ 1pip)

--> the SETUP for INDICES+Crypto(US30/ DAX40..BTCUSD) should be at: 100 to 500 (100-500 points)



* dont work in the TESTER ! makes no sense at all


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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