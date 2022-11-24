Range Support Resistance Breakout Touch Alarm

- simple PRICE Action Indicator/ Tool - SELF-Adjusting

- you choose the UPPER Border of your RANGE ( Resistance)

- you choose the LOWER Border of your RANGE ( Support)

# Alert happens when the PRICE TOUCHes 1 of these Borders # (we release a CLOSED above/below - Version too)

- popup Alert or custom sound

- PUSH notification ( no email - that tool is for quicker action)

- once a Border got hit --> it doesnt disappear --> it goes a selectable amount of POINTS (RANGE(new)) above/below the HIGH/ LOW of the current(or other TF) CANDLE

--> so if the PRICE moves very quick it could alert 2x or even 3x

--> the SETUP for FOREX(currency/ XAUUSD) should be at: 10 to 30 (10-30 points/ 1pip)

--> the SETUP for

(US30/ DAX40..BTCUSD) should be at: 100 to

(100-500 points)









* dont work in the TESTER ! makes no sense at all



