The BooBIE Trap Impulse Entry

- simple Price Action Indicator - a  3 Candle Pattern (1. Direction-Candle / 2. the TRAP / 3. Trigger-Candle)

   BUT every Signal needs ATTENTION to check for a clean Range

- NON Lagging ! the Alert shows instantly whats happening

- recommended SETUP is:

- there is a VOLUME-Filter (in points for the 1. candle) to avoid alerts with tiny Candles during a NON-VOLUME-Time

- 10% off the Boobietrap-Candle as the ALERT-Level --> can easily be adjusted - user defined

- recommended Timeframe: M30 (we strictly recommend M30 ONLY!) M15 is OK   --- or the M5 TF for SCALPING

HOW to trade:

1. wait for the ALERT --> occours when the Trigger Candle exceeds the Trap-Candle

1.1 check if there is CLEAN RANGE to the LEFT !!

2. wait for the M5 candle to close!             OR: as a real IMPULSE ENTRY --> execute right now + SL below/above the current candle

3. execute when PRICE exceeds that M5 candle / when PRICE exceeds the 1. Candle (depends on your Setup)

SAFE Scenerio: Execute ONLY when Price exceeds the 1. Candle (Direction-Candle) !


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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