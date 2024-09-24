Timelines Mark the Sessions

FIRST: I am NOT a coder !

I am a TRADER that was forced to code, because i needed some special tools!

So i am sorry for minor graphic-bugs and so on...





this little free tool allows you to set 5 vertical lines at specific time.

you can use it to mark london open / asia open / comex open and so on...

it draws the lines in the future space - so you wont miss an important time / candle





you can select color..thickness of the lines

you can select only 2 or 3 of the 5 max. lines - you dont have to use the max. 5 lines.

i use it myself to never miss the best times to trade.