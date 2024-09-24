Timelines Mark the Sessions

FIRST: I am NOT a coder !

I am a TRADER that was forced to code, because i needed some special tools!

So i am sorry for minor graphic-bugs and so on...


this little free tool allows you to set 5 vertical lines at specific time.

you can use it to mark london open / asia open / comex open and so on...

it draws the lines in the future space - so you wont miss an important time / candle


you can select color..thickness of the lines

you can select only 2 or 3 of the 5 max. lines - you dont have to use the max. 5 lines.

i use it myself to never miss the best times to trade.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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