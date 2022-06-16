Andrew PitchFork

4

Andrew Pitch fork is one of the most interesting string trend & Channel & Fibo technical analysis , it's like ALL in ONE tool would be very enough for you.


Using 2 Andrew pitch Forks with 2 different time frames on same chart is really very hard working and might be impossible , but with this indicator is possible now , moreover , using this method as Candle Volume based  analysis give strong trust for your trade.


I assume if you are having 1 daily pith fork lets say with 22 Candle value , and another small pitch fork on 1 Hour Time frame with 45 candles value , if you are below the lower edges of the 2 forks it is good to start your incremental buy and the vice versa for sell , the levels are based on the candle itself.


I will try to explain by video later on but for now just to give you a chance to test it , please be patient for in depth description for this indicator , you will be surprised that this is not just 1 indicator , it is 6 in 1 , you have 6 different methods to look to the price action.

Feel free to ask if something is not clear.


Feel free to leave your comments and advice , will be happy to answer when I get time.


  

Reviews 10
ayhan45
228
ayhan45 2025.03.03 02:19 
 

ANDREW PİTÇFORK We are waiting for you in Meta4

Lully
118
Lully 2022.06.27 21:55 
 

thanks for creating this indicator

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.06.29 03:16 
 

Muy útil gracias

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ZamanCyclesPOC
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
Everyone knows how to analyze the market , which level to buy / sell  this is an easy job , which leads to unusual horrible loses , very little few people knows WHEN then enter the market , time is Money , this is the key!!! This version is a Proof of concept limited version of ZamanCYcles founded here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81883?source=Site +Market+Product+Page This works Only on 3 Minutes Time frame for 45 Candles Get rest of planets and more than 10 other algorithms to pred
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Mirrorized Moving Averages
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
I always wondered if I can have multiple time frame Moving average on same chart , it is not possible , now with my Indicator is possible , As you know Moving average is lagging not leading indicator , but how can I predict future levels of it ? I came with this idea , I hope you will like it , I made a Mirror of Moving average , the other side of specific time will be shown in the other side of the chart where the price didnt reach yet , that will help you to know the levels you can start sell
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Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Elliot Waves Master
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
Hello Everyone ,  I am not an Elliot pro , but I promise to let you see it in a different way , have you ever considered to see 3 probabilities of different time frames on same chart ? this will not only enhance your trades entry , but will give you confidence and certainty when everything is not clear. in my indicator you will be able to select 3 time frames of your choice , define number of candles per each time frame , give the color per each trend (Bearish or Bullish), not only that , you
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ayhan45
228
ayhan45 2025.03.03 02:19 
 

ANDREW PİTÇFORK We are waiting for you in Meta4

Andres Camilo Castano Hernandez
292
Andres Camilo Castano Hernandez 2023.07.28 05:30 
 

que chiste... con fecha de caducidad

Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
5135
Reply from developer Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef 2023.08.05 11:47
Please accept my apologies , I have been away from this site for personal reasons and also I have mentioned that in the Indicator description it will expires on specific date, I will update it soon and share with you.
Thanks
joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.06.29 03:16 
 

Muy útil gracias

mohammed fathy
277
mohammed fathy 2022.07.09 18:28 
 

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nourmediatv
54
nourmediatv 2022.07.03 23:41 
 

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merhou
44
merhou 2022.06.27 23:15 
 

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Lully
118
Lully 2022.06.27 21:55 
 

thanks for creating this indicator

Mohamed Abdelrady
99
Mohamed Abdelrady 2022.06.27 16:35 
 

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هيثم عطية
58
هيثم عطية 2022.06.27 11:13 
 

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ZYADRADY
34
ZYADRADY 2022.06.27 01:45 
 

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