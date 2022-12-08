Three Candles Reversal Indicator

FIRST: I am NOT a coder !

I am a TRADER that was forced to code, because i needed some special tools!

So i am sorry for minor graphic-bugs and so on...

#############################################################################

- simple Price Action Indicator

- we recommend it for CURRENCY and GOLD Trades

- NON Lagging ! the Alert shows instantly whats happening

--> thats why the ARROW appears at the MOMENT the REVERSAL-Candle gets EXCEEDED


SETUP:

- recommended SETUP is:

3 Candles bullish or bearish --> can easily be adjusted - user defined

more than 4 is NOT recommended --> 50/50 its a heavy move going on

- recommended Timeframe: M30 (we strictly recommend M30 ONLY!)

- VOLUME Check? (last 2 trending candles have decreasing size?) is set to: false - with true you get less signals!

--> judge each signal yourself to become a MASTER of the REVERSAL-Pattern

HOW to trade:

1. wait for the ALERT --> occurs when the REVERSAL candle gets exceeded

2. wait for the M5 candle to close(should close in your Direction and above/below the M30 REVERSAL-Candle!)  -- This is MOST important !

3. execute when PRICE exceeds that M5 candle


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