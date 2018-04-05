ForexM

ForexM Fully Automated Trading EA

ForexM EA trades stocks according to professional real-time market analysis. All placed orders are of the market execution type and well weighted due to real-time work of market analysts. EA comes with the best rated initial settings and ready to go.

Features:
- Fully Automated Trading.
- Risk Management.
- Works on any number of instruments simultaneously.
- No DLLs - VPS (cloud based trading) is fully supported.
- Any broker.
- Any deposit.
- 24/5 trading.
- Support and usage recommendations.
- Updates.

Important:
- The price (428USD) is for 1st year license. 32USD / monthly fee will be applied after the first year of usage.
- MT4 version on request.
- The first 10 buyers price - 99EUR. Use coupon code - FRXMF10

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Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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