ForexM Fully Automated Trading EA





ForexM EA trades stocks according to professional real-time market analysis. All placed orders are of the market execution type and well weighted due to real-time work of market analysts. EA comes with the best rated initial settings and ready to go.





Features:

- Fully Automated Trading.

- Risk Management.

- Works on any number of instruments simultaneously.

- No DLLs - VPS (cloud based trading) is fully supported.

- Any broker.

- Any deposit.

- 24/5 trading.

- Support and usage recommendations.

- Updates.





Important:

- The price (428USD) is for 1st year license. 32USD / monthly fee will be applied after the first year of usage.

- MT4 version on request.

- The first 10 buyers price - 99EUR. Use coupon code - FRXMF10



