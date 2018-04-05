ForexM
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.29
- Activations: 5
ForexM Fully Automated Trading EA
ForexM EA trades stocks according to professional real-time market analysis. All placed orders are of the market execution type and well weighted due to real-time work of market analysts. EA comes with the best rated initial settings and ready to go.
Features:
- Fully Automated Trading.
- Risk Management.
- Works on any number of instruments simultaneously.
- No DLLs - VPS (cloud based trading) is fully supported.
- Any broker.
- Any deposit.
- 24/5 trading.
- Support and usage recommendations.
- Updates.
Important:
- The price (428USD) is for 1st year license. 32USD / monthly fee will be applied after the first year of usage.
- MT4 version on request.
- The first 10 buyers price - 99EUR. Use coupon code - FRXMF10
Direct payment link: https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ8Ab5WUdaIdeU144