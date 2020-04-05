Aureus Sniper EA

👑 THE AUREUS SNIPER EA: Institutional Smart Money Mastery

IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the official Installation Manual, optimized Set Files, and your VIP Bonus.

Welcome to the apex of algorithmic trading. Aureus Sniper EA is not just another retail robot; it is a highly advanced, institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market.

Developed by a dedicated team of quantitative analysts, this system decodes the footprints of "Smart Money" (SMC). We do not rely on lagging indicators or emotional gambling. We track institutional order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and structural shifts to execute surgical, sniper-like entries alongside the major market movers.

⚡ WHY CHOOSE AUREUS SNIPER EA?

Unlike 90% of the market, this algorithm protects your capital as fiercely as it hunts for profits.

  • Zero Martingale & Zero Grid: Every single trade is protected by a strict, pre-calculated Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Surgical Precision: The algorithm waits patiently for high-probability setups at confirmed institutional supply and demand zones.

  • Prop Firm Compliant: Engineered with strict drawdown controls, making it the perfect tool for passing and managing funded accounts (FTMO, MFF, etc.).

  • Pure Logic: We eliminate human psychology, replacing fear and greed with flawless, millisecond-perfect execution.

🎁 EXCLUSIVE VIP OFFER (LIMITED TIME)

Build your ultimate trading arsenal today! Buy Aureus Sniper EA and receive our powerful trend-following algorithm, TRENDGRIDGOLD, absolutely FREE! (To claim your free EA, simply send a private message through MQL5 after purchasing Aureus Sniper EA).

⚙️ OPTIMAL OPERATING PARAMETERS

To achieve the best possible results and mirror our live signals, please adhere to the following setup guidelines:

  • Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 recommended for maximum stability).

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard or Cent accounts).

  • Broker Requirement: A true ECN/Raw Spread broker with low latency is highly recommended for sniper entries.

  • Hosting: A reliable 24/7 VPS with low ping to your broker's server.

🛡️ TRANSPARENCY & SUPPORT

When you acquire the Aureus Sniper EA, you are joining an elite quantitative ecosystem. We stand behind our code. If you need any assistance with VPS setup, broker selection, or risk management configurations, our priority support is always available via direct message.

Stop trading against the trend. Stop being retail liquidity. Align your charts with the institutions and harvest the gold market today.

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