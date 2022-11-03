Phoenix EA Generator MQL4

5

Welcome to Phoenix EA Generator MQL4!

Welcome to the freedom of setting the rules and creating your own EA. Our mission is to provide you the tools you need to build your winning strategy. If you are tired of using EAs with unknown algorithms, if you have trading ideas you want to build, test and optimize, if you want an EA that is only watching the market and notifying you when certain conditions are met - than Phoenix EA Generator is the EA you are looking for. The EA has 2 modes :

  • "Make trades" a trade is executed when the configured conditions are met.
  • "Show alerts" an alert is made when the configured conditions are met.

The EA supports the following indicators:

  • Moving Average
  • Crossing Moving Averages
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • Stochastic
  • ADX

    They are all your to control, you can setups their timeframes, periods, etc. Every new configuration you make is practically a new EA. If you don't want to use some indicators, just set their "Use property" to "false". The EA is suitable for generating a couple of configurations and use them to build a portfolio of trading strategies.

    If you need more information about the EA or you need help with setting it up or you want us to add new indicator or you want the existing one to be expanded, please contact us and give us your feedback.

    You can check our other products:

    We are waiting for your feedback how to make this product more suitable to your needs!


    Reviews 3
    Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
    5554
    Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage 2023.08.27 11:31 
     

    this is an awesome strategy i love the ea and its diversity, when you have the strategy you want, its easy to setup the EA for a profitable intraday trader, thanks again for the awesome EA, i wish you much success

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    Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
    5554
    Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage 2023.08.27 11:31 
     

    this is an awesome strategy i love the ea and its diversity, when you have the strategy you want, its easy to setup the EA for a profitable intraday trader, thanks again for the awesome EA, i wish you much success

    Iskren Dobrev Ivanov
    133
    Iskren Dobrev Ivanov 2022.11.29 13:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    xO8sVpkY
    69
    xO8sVpkY 2022.11.04 15:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Petar Krastev
    2307
    Reply from developer Petar Krastev 2022.11.05 10:11
    Hello xO8sVpk, Thank you for the interest in our product. Unfortunately by your comment I understand that you didn't understood how to use it - you can read it in the description, but for your convenience I'll explain it also here. This is not a standard EA that you just download and run on your account and you don't know how it is working. The idea here is to provide a tool (either for trading or for alerting - it is your decision to make) that you can configure by your preference and use it. You can choose which indicators to combine and how to setup them - the decision is all yours. The EA is not uploaded with winning configuration on purpose - the idea it give the customer the freedom to make its own setup. Anyway we are planning to upload the most profitable configuration we found in the upcoming weeks and to add a couple of indicators. We are opened to suggestion :)
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