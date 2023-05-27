Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier

Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader5 and Telegram. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Telegram.


Notifications for:

  • Opened order
  • Closed order
  • Modified order


Parameters:

  • Telegram Bot Token - create a bot on Telegram and get a token
  • Telegram Chat Id  - input your Telegram group/channel Id
  • Notify for opened order - notifies when order is opened
  • Notify for pending order - notifies when pending order is placed
  • Notify for modified order - notifies when existing order is modified
  • Notify for closed/canceled order - notifies when order is closed/canceled 
  • Symbol Filter - notifies only for orders related to the specified symbols in the list
  • Send screenshot - sends a screenshot every time an event occurs

How to setup guide:


What to expect in the future:

  • Alerts

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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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