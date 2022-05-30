Phoenix Return

3.67
This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe.

Features:
  • Low drawdown
  • Small stop-loss
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Scalping
  • Small secure trades

  • Volatility detection*


Works with all brokers which apply to:

  • Fast execution (market execution)
  • Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread during volatility, constant low spread - around 4 to 8 for GPBUSD, around 1 to 4 for EURUSD)**
  • Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)***


Our recommendations on how to use the EA:

  • Please don't start using the EA before contacting us regarding its initial setup.
  • Please don't use a leverage bigger than 1:50. We advise you to start in the range between 1:10 to 1:30.
  • Please make sure your spread is lower than 13 (especially during the trade period), spread bigger than 13 during a trading period may lead to losses.
  • Please make sure your connection to the broker server is as quick as possible (ping should be around 2ms or less, we recommend you use VPS like MQL5 VPS).  

The EA is based and optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. If you need more information about the EA, please contact us.

What to expect from us in the future:
  • Research for optimal configuration for other pairs

*If there are spikes that make the spread range bigger than it should be, trading will be disabled for the next 5 minutes, once the fluctuation is detected.
**If there are spikes that makes the spread bigger than the stop-loss of the EA positions, opening a position will lead to directly closing it on a stop loss and will lead to losses.
*** The EA itself is explicitly setting the slippage and a trade shouldn't be executed by the broker if it can't fulfill the requirements. Despite this, many brokers are neglecting this value and not taking it in consideration. Please make sure your broker is taking in consideration the slippage that is being passed as request.


Reviews 4
Yuki Yamagishi
562
Yuki Yamagishi 2022.12.06 19:11 
 

I used this EA for rental. To be honest, it seems that the choice of broker will make a big difference in whether or not you can get results. Combining broker spread and slippage and choosing a high performance VPS will be important. However, the author was very kind and gave me a lot of good ideas, so I was able to have a very good and valuable experience. Thank you.

Jean Luc Osmont
518
Jean Luc Osmont 2022.10.21 21:15 
 

Pater is an understanding person who really wants to help people make money from his EA!

Above all, contact him before renting or buying his EA, it will be very useful for you! You may need to change brokers because not all of them meet the very strict criteria for taking optimal positions for this EA!

If you don't want to lose your account stupidly, contact Pater!

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Wavepoint
153
Wavepoint 2022.12.15 22:31 
 

Anyway, this EA lose surprisingly. In two nights the funds were cut in half. It's the worst. It would be nice if the lot could be adjusted...

Petar Krastev
2307
Reply from developer Petar Krastev 2022.12.16 06:04
Hello 和泉國武彦, I'm sorry to hear about your loss. In the description of the robot is written and bolded "Please don't start using the EA before contacting us regarding its initial setup.". I don't have any private message from you saying you are starting the EA, please don't use the EA without proper setup or you will lose all your money. I already PM-ed you, please answer me so I can help you with the setup.
Yuki Yamagishi
562
Yuki Yamagishi 2022.12.06 19:11 
 

I used this EA for rental. To be honest, it seems that the choice of broker will make a big difference in whether or not you can get results. Combining broker spread and slippage and choosing a high performance VPS will be important. However, the author was very kind and gave me a lot of good ideas, so I was able to have a very good and valuable experience. Thank you.

Jean Luc Osmont
518
Jean Luc Osmont 2022.10.21 21:15 
 

Pater is an understanding person who really wants to help people make money from his EA!

Above all, contact him before renting or buying his EA, it will be very useful for you! You may need to change brokers because not all of them meet the very strict criteria for taking optimal positions for this EA!

If you don't want to lose your account stupidly, contact Pater!

Ronny De Los Santos
293
Ronny De Los Santos 2022.09.26 01:21 
 

HELLO, IN HOW MANY CURRENCIES CAN THE ROBOT BE USED SIMULTANEOUSLY?

Petar Krastev
2307
Reply from developer Petar Krastev 2022.09.26 08:52
Hello jack1917, you can use it on as much currencies you want (after careful configuration), but we advise to be used on GBPUSD and EURUSD. It depends how big you set the trading lot - the bigger the lot the less currencies you should use it on. If you want more info please PM and I'll provide you details for your specific situation
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